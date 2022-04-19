Tinubu® Square Rebrands as Tinubu

ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#creditinsurance–Tinubu, the leading software provider for the Credit Insurance & Surety industry since 2000 announced today the launch of its new brand. Tinubu is undergoing a transformation to offer its clients a single point of access, a streamlined Digital Highway to all its products and services, which called for a suitable change of its brand name and visual identity.

For the last 20 years, Tinubu has been a leader in the digitalization of the Credit & Surety industry, having now as customers 30 of the top 60 worldwide Credit & Surety underwriters. With the recent acquisitions of eSurety and SuretyWave and based on its strategy for the next 5 years, Tinubu had to reshape its organization to provide unity, simplification, and a seamless journey through its products and services for all users (carriers, brokers, agents, policyholders). Hence the rebranding that aligns with that trajectory.

“Tinubu is now the commercial and brand name of our company, as well as the prefix of all our product names. The alliance of technology and insurance expertise offers the best of both disciplines to our clients. Tinubu covers the entire value chain of credit insurance & surety with one end-to-end platform,” said Jérôme Pezé, co-founder and CEO.

To again increase its efficiency and be closer to its customers, Tinubu is currently building the digital highway in Credit Insurance and Surety markets, a unique 360-degree pathway connecting smoothly and quickly all the players in those industries. Tinubu Platform users are located in more than 30 countries worldwide, and this digital highway is tailored for both the participants IT critical backbone to run their business (carrier core systems), and the software connectivity between market participants enabling policies to flow seamlessly.

“2022 will be a year of great transition for Tinubu, a year in which we will seize many opportunities. Over the last 5 years, Tinubu has been consolidating and scaling up its Credit Insurance and Surety products and services offering. That is why, to go one step further, we are launching in 2022 our Digital Highway,” said Olivier Placca, co-founder and Group Deputy CEO.

Tinubu is dedicated to its customers – its retention rate for credit & surety carriers is of 100% from 2015 to 2020 – and its ambition is to be at the heart of the commerce-related specialty-lines ecosystems, interconnecting all market participants in one place, where Specialty lines’ products will be distributed, underwritten and managed, and where business possibilities will be multiplied.

Tinubu is the business facilitator and exchange enabler that delivers ﬂuidity and simplicity to the insurance industry by using the strength of collective performance.

Our company is an alliance of technology software and insurance expertise offering the best combination to its clients. It covers the entire value chain of credit insurance & surety with one end-to-end platform, connecting every part of your business with one digital highway.

Created in 2000 and headquartered in Paris, France, Tinubu is an independent software provider and employs 170 people, located in Paris, London, New York, Orlando, Singapore, and Montreal. Its clients represent 30 of the top 60 Credit & Surety underwriters worldwide. Read more on tinubu.com — Tinubu on Twitter — Tinubu on Linkedin

