TimelyMD Named Fast Tech Winner in Tech Titans Awards

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#highered–Tech Titans honored TimelyMD, the leading health and well-being solution in higher education, as the fastest growing technology company in North Texas based on three-year revenue growth in the annual Fast Tech rankings.

Chris Clark, co-founder and chief strategy officer at TimelyMD, accepted the award presented by Moss Adams, Comerica Bank Tech and Life Sciences, and the Dallas Business Journal, at the annual Tech Titans Awards Gala on October 27.

“When we founded TimelyMD five years ago, we had a vision to help students be well and thrive and a solution to transform the way students receive care. Now we are trusted to serve more than 1.5 million students across the country,” Clark said. “Every day we feel honored that college and university leaders choose TimelyMD to improve student well-being, engagement and retention, and we are grateful for the Fast Tech recognition.”

Today TimelyMD partners with nearly 250 colleges and universities, including Duke University, George Mason University, Johns Hopkins University, Northwestern University, University of Chicago, University of Notre Dame, University of Virginia, and Virginia Tech. One in every 10 community college students in the country has access to the TimelyCare platform.

“Student health and well-being is the pathway to student success, and it requires an all-hands-on-deck approach,” said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder. “TimelyMD comprehensively addresses the top concerns of students and campus leaders with the highest levels of quality, services and security. We thank Tech Titans and our campus partners for this incredible honor.”

TimelyMD has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation, growth and workplace culture within the last year, including:

The Tech Titans Awards were launched in 2001 by Tech Titans, North Texas’ most comprehensive organization supporting technology. The prestigious annual contest recognizes outstanding technology companies and individuals in the North Texas area who have made contributions during the past year locally, as well as to the technology industry overall.

About TimelyMD

TimelyMD is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. TimelyMD’s virtual care platform, TimelyCare, includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and digital self-care content. Visit timely.md to learn how TimelyMD is inspiring the digital transformation of campus health and the future of student care.

