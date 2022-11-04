TimelyMD CEO Luke Hejl Named Entrepreneur of Excellence

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#highered—Fort Worth Inc. honored Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyMD, the leading health and well-being solution in higher education, as the 2022 Entrepreneur of Excellence in health care and life sciences.





Hejl accepted the award at the annual Entrepreneur of Excellence Awards Gala at the Fort Worth Club on November 3.

“Recognition as an Entrepreneur of Excellence is an incredible honor, but it’s not an individual award. It’s a founder’s dream to lead a team that’s as passionate and committed as you are, and our team has made this aspiration a reality,” Hejl said. “We owe every measure of TimelyMD’s growth and success to our shared vision to help students be well and thrive, as well as our campus partners who trust us to improve the health and well-being of students through virtual care.

“Thank you to the DFW business community, as well as Fort Worth Inc., for your continued support over the last five years as we have matured from a telehealth start-up in higher education to the sector leader in delivering equitable, on-demand access to care,” he added. “We won’t stop until we get virtual mental health support, medical care and basic needs assistance into the hands of every student, everywhere.”

A graduate of Abilene Christian University, Luke began his career in advertising and honed his entrepreneurial experience as one of the first employees at Doctors in Training and later as CEO of Social Factor. Since co-founding TimelyMD in 2017 at the intersection of higher education, healthcare, and digital transformation, he has led the company to deliver the highest standards in complete clinical care to more than 1.5 million students, achieve significant growth in revenue, utilization and patient satisfaction, and raise more than $65 million in capital.

ACU became TimelyMD’s first campus partner in 2018. Today TimelyMD serves nearly 250 colleges and universities, including Duke University, Emory University, Georgetown University, George Mason University, Johns Hopkins University, Northwestern University, University of Chicago, University of Notre Dame, University of Virginia, and Virginia Tech. One in every 10 community college students in the country has access to the TimelyCare platform.

TimelyMD is the ninth-fastest growing health services company in the country, according to Inc., and has been the recent recipient of numerous awards for innovation, growth and workplace culture.

The Entrepreneur of Excellence awards program was established by Fort Worth Inc., Fort Worth’s premier business magazine, to shine a light on the entrepreneurs who excel in Fort Worth through their effective leadership, ethical business practices, profit growth, involvement in the community, and more.

About TimelyMD

TimelyMD is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. TimelyMD’s virtual care platform, TimelyCare, includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and digital self-care content. Visit timely.md to learn how TimelyMD is inspiring the digital transformation of campus health and the future of student care.

