Tim Attia of Slice to Speak at Morgan Stanley Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tim Attia, Chief Executive Officer of Slice Labs Inc. (Slice), will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference.

The conference will be livestreamed starting Monday, June 14 running through June 16, 2021. Tim will update the audience on all things Slice during a fireside chat on June 14th. Attia will be joined by an impressive roster of speakers from financial firms like BMO, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, as well as technology startups Lemonade and Root.

About Slice Labs:

Slice Labs Inc. is the insurance engine behind tomorrow’s cloud-based, on-demand digital services ecosystems for the new economy. Through the Slice Labs Insurance Cloud Services (ICS) platform, Slice Labs is enabling insurers, technology companies, and other service providers to build truly intelligent and intuitive, usage based digital insurance products protecting the insured anytime and anywhere. To learn more, visit https://www.slice.is. Follow Slice on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Slice Labs Contact:

Emily Mertz

VP, Marketing

emily@slice.is
212-380-1849

