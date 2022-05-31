Tiller Launches New Personal Finance Service for Excel, Partners on Exclusive Offer for Microsoft 365 Subscribers

Tiller’s personal finance service now offers a full suite of tools for customers to manage their financial lives with the power of Microsoft Excel





SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#budgeting–Today Tiller announced full support for Microsoft Excel, delivering a complete personal finance service built on the industry-leading spreadsheet software program.

Tiller’s newly upgraded service connects 21,000 banks to Excel and imports daily financial data with a click. Customers can easily track their daily spending, account balances, budgets, and net worth in their Excel workbooks without data entry or logging into multiple accounts.

Working with Microsoft, Tiller is offering Microsoft 365 customers a special 60-day trial of the service.

Additional personal finance features exclusive to Tiller include prebuilt templates, daily account update email, user Community, and top-rated customer support. This summer Tiller will release AutoCat, the first fully customizable transaction auto-categorization engine for Excel.

“Tiller welcomes all Microsoft 365 subscribers,” said Peter Polson, CEO of Tiller. “With full support for Excel, our customers can more easily manage their money, their way, with all their accounts updated in one place, flexible reporting, customizable categories, and uncompromising privacy. We’re certain fans of Excel will fall in love with Tiller.”

Signing up with Tiller

Microsoft 365 subscribers can claim their 60-day extended free trial of Tiller by following a link in Microsoft’s email announcing the offer. Qualifying users must be based in the US and have an active Microsoft 365 subscription. This offer is exclusively available to Microsoft 365 subscribers.

ABOUT TILLER

Tiller is the only automated personal finance service built on Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets, combining the ease of an app with the power of spreadsheets. Tiller provides customers with a clear view of all their finances in one place, flexible templates, a vibrant user community, US-based customer support, strict privacy, and no ads.

Tiller’s team is driven by a mission to help people gain greater confidence and control of their financial lives, guided by the conviction that money matters because life matters more.

