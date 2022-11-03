Tigo Energy Unveiling Integrated Solar-Plus-Storage Solution for the European Market

With a pilot installation in Italy and phased release in select European countries, the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) Residential Solar Solution will be unveiled at the Key Energy conference in Italy.

MONTEVARCHI, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry’s leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, will unveil the Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution for the European market at the Key Energy conference in Rimini, Italy. Starting with rollouts in Czechia, Germany, and Italy, the new solar-plus-storage platform is designed to ensure faster and simpler design, installation, and service, while providing EU installers with flexibility and more efficient energy management. Solar installers and PV professionals are invited to attend the official unveiling of the EI Residential Solar Solution at Key Energy in booth (B7.163) on November 9th at 11:30 am.





The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution for the European market consists of Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE products, a new line of single-phase and three-phase inverters, modular DC-coupled energy storage components, and the Tigo EI Link, which acts as the communications hub and central connection point for all grid, inverter, PV, and battery connections. Through module-level monitoring, energy data from the EI Residential Storage System is processed by Tigo Energy Intelligence software, allowing installers to monitor and manage their fleet of customer systems with a few mouse clicks. Tigo customers in the EU will also benefit from industry-leading warranties and a skilled, multilingual support team to ensure that installers are never on their own with Tigo products.

“The Tigo EI Residential system again confirms Tigo as a dynamic company that evolves with the market,” said Cinzia Bardiani, marketing manager at Coenergia. “Tigo products have always been reliable and given installers great flexibility; this all-in-one platform is particularly compelling because it makes communication between the components of the entire system seamless. I am also thrilled to have Tigo as the single point of contact–for the entire system–for everything from design and installation support to warranty matters.”

The Tuscany-based solar installation company, Cecconi snc, and Coenergia, a PV distributor with a fifteen-year presence in the Italian market, deployed the first EI Residential system in Italy. The system includes 15kW of solar generation and 12kWh of energy storage.

“To stay close to my customers for service and upgrades, I must have a dependable system that expedites operations and tracks performance at the module level, and Tigo delivers exactly that with the EI solar-plus-storage setup,” said Massimo Cecconi, technical manager and CEO at Cecconi snc. “Tigo’s stackable configuration and flexible handling made the installation of this system brilliantly simple. I particularly like the pre-cabled EI Link box because it centralizes all connections in a single place and a clear connection diagram on the safety lid. Tigo thinks of the powerful combination of the end customer and the installer.”

Key Energy attendees will have access to Tigo executives and technical experts, including the installer who completed the first EI Residential installation in Italy. Following the conference, several roadshow events around Italy during November and December will showcase the Tigo residential solar-plus-storage solution. Roadshow dates and locations will be announced at the conference.

“With the EI Residential Solar Solution, Tigo now offers the European market a complete home energy solution that delivers the unique added value for which our products are known, with the simplicity that empowers our installer partners,” said Mirko Bindi, senior vice president of sales EMEA and MD Europe at Tigo Energy. “I am particularly happy about working with the teams at Coenergia and Cecconi to deploy this first system in Europe. Both are outstanding partners who make valuable contributions to the entire solar value chain for Tigo in Europe, especially the end customers we all share.”

To learn more about Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution and the Tigo Flex MLPE product family, please visit Tigo at Key Energy (Quartiere Fieristico di Rimini, Italy, Pavilion B7, Booth 163) from November 8th to 11th, 2022. For access to product information and collateral that will be available at the show, visit the Tigo at Key Energy Resource Page. And for a more in-depth discussion, schedule an appointment with a Tigo representative ahead of time here.

About Coenergia

Coenergia is an important distribution company based in Italy, specialized in renewable energy products, including photovoltaic, storage systems, electric charging stations, solar systems (thermic-thermodynamic) and air conditioning. Since the beginning, the company has always granted to customers a wide range of products allowing them to choose the best solution according to any specific requirement.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), designs innovative solar power conversion and storage products that provide customers more choice and flexibility. The Tigo TS4 platform increases solar production, decreases operating costs, and enhances safety. When combined with the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, it delivers module, system, and fleet-level insights to maximize solar performance and minimize operating costs. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, a flexible solar-plus-storage solution for home installations, rounds out the Company’s portfolio of solar energy technology. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, and its global team supports customers whose systems reliably produce gigawatt hours of safe solar energy on seven continents. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.

Contacts

Gilberto Lembo



EMEA Marketing Manager at Tigo Energy



marketing@tigoenergy.com