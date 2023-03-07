Tigo Energy to Reveal Integrated Solar-Plus-Storage Solution for Polish Market at ENEX

Following releases in Italy, Germany, Czech Republic, and Spain, Tigo brings Energy Intelligence (EI) Residential Solar Solution to Poland for fast, flexible, and dependable residential solar-plus-storage.

MONTEVARCHI, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tigo Energy, Inc., (“Tigo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, will release the Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution to the Polish photovoltaic (PV) solar market at ENEX, the 25th International Power Industry and Renewable Sources of Energy Fair in Kielce, Poland. Starting Wednesday, March 8, 2023, technical and business representatives from Tigo will be available at ENEX to introduce installers to the all-in-one system for residential solar and storage.

The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution for the European market consists of Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE products, a new line of single-phase and three-phase inverters, modular DC-coupled energy storage components, and the Tigo EI Link, the communications hub and central connection point for all grid, inverter, PV, and battery connections. Through module-level monitoring, energy data from the EI Residential Solar Solution is processed by Tigo Energy Intelligence software, allowing installers to monitor and manage their fleet of customer systems with a few mouse clicks. This all comes after commissioning times using that same software that are typically in the 10-minute range. Tigo customers in Poland will also receive industry-leading warranties and a skilled, Polish-speaking support team to ensure that installers are never on their own with Tigo products.

“Residential solar installations will continue to play a significant role in driving our energy transition, and integrated storage solutions will allow us to deploy even more solar to homeowners,” said Pawel Sternal, CEO at 7Sun. “That’s exactly where the Tigo EI Residential solution plays a role for us because it is an integrated system packed with sophisticated data tools that speed up commissioning, enable superior fleet management, and deliver tangible ROI with Tigo’s exclusive Reclaimed Energy function.”

ENEX attendees can learn about the Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution by attending one of a series of daily presentations hosted at the 7Sun trade show booth (B-9). Tigo Business Development Manager for Poland, Malgorzata Osinska, will also host two discussions at Forum Fotowoltaiczne Solar+, which is co-located with ENEX, titled ‘Premiera: Tigo EI Residential.’ These sessions are scheduled for Thursday, March 9 at 11:00 and again at 14:00 in room B-54.

“We face a diverse set of constraints in residential solar installations, and Tigo’s all-in-one solar and storage solution provides the flexibility we need to address those issues,” said Mateusz Maciaszczyk, CEO at UltraPV. “Specifically, Tigo helps us deal with varied rooftop layouts, limited space availability in houses, and customer preferences while also providing the greatest amount of clean and renewable energy. EI Residential also allows us to move smoothly between the design, installation, and commissioning phases, meaning more systems deployed and more happy customers.”

To learn more about Tigo Flex MLPE products and the Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, please visit Tigo Energy at ENEX, International Power Industry and Renewable Sources of Energy Fair in Targi Kielce, Poland, from March 8 to 9, 2023. To schedule a meeting or contact the Tigo team before the event, use this link.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

