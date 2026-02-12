Tigo Energy to Demo Real-time Active Commissioning Software at IESNA 2026

New Tigo solar installation and commissioning software combines on-site installation guidance, real-time progress monitoring, and component verification via Tigo EI installer app.

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) (“Tigo” or “Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced that engineering leaders from Tigo will be at IESNA 2026 to preview a new, real-time active commissioning system designed to get installers to the next job faster, with more confidence, and with fewer service calls and repeat truck rolls. From basic solar-only systems to the most advanced home energy configurations, the new Tigo commissioning system supports installers at the job site through the entire installation process via the Tigo EI App, with real-time status reporting about all necessary processes and work steps.

More than twenty core enhancements to the installation and commissioning process that make up the new Tigo system focus on helping to make solar installers more efficient. Residential solar has transformed from traditional solar arrays to complex home energy systems. Storage adoption in the U.S. has surged, with attachment rates quadrupling from 2020 to 2024 and a record 5.3 GW installed in Q3 2025 alone. Similarly, home energy systems now frequently include components such as critical-load or whole-home battery systems, advanced energy management, EV charging, generator backup, and heat pumps. The new system, built into the Tigo EI Installer App, is designed to:

Accelerate installation and commissioning by removing uncertainty, outlining system elements before installation, and guiding installers through all work steps

Create confidence in system functionality during installation by providing clear verification that steps are complete and equipment is properly configured

Drastically reduce on-site rework as well as repeat truck rolls and service calls by delivering alerts if an error condition is detected during the installation process

Save installers 15-30 minutes per system using a picture of the system layout with module stickers to complete the registration process by bulk scanning installed MLPE

“Tigo has gone from the traditional installation process with paper installation guides to software that actually works with you every step of the way, mirroring exactly how a system comes together in the field, and this sets Tigo completely apart from its competitors,” said Joshua Kozub, CEO at Placer Solar Solutions, Inc. “We now not only get to see exactly when a certain step in the process is complete, but we also know that everything is working as it should be before moving on to the next step. The best part is that we don’t even need an internet connection anymore, because the digital magic all happens locally.”

“We did not simply make a few changes to the commissioning process; we fundamentally innovated the entire workflow and real-time feedback capabilities, improving the efficiency of the work installers do,” said Archie Roboostoff, vice president of software at Tigo Energy. “As a result of the growth of our installer base, we have been able to accelerate and broaden what we learn out in the field to optimize everything from the speed of installation to verifying that everything is working as expected, right on the customer site. By giving Tigo installers this level of insight, they can be more efficient, deliver higher quality the first time around, and operate independently of tactical support. As a company, we are grateful to the many outstanding solar companies that trust and deploy Tigo products, and share our Total Quality vision.”

Members of the Tigo engineering team will be on hand at the IESNA Flagship (Intersolar) tradeshow, from February 18-20, in San Diego, Calif., to provide a sneak peek of the real-time active commissioning system. Click here to schedule a demo of the new system with Archie Roboostoff, Tigo vice president of software or to express your interest in joining the beta test program for the software. Tigo TS4-X Flex MLPE products will also be featured at the Solar Games, which will run throughout the three-day event. For product availability and general inquiries, please contact Tigo sales.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and provides products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

