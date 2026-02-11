Tigo Energy Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Tigo Energy also announced attendance of upcoming investor conferences

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) (“Tigo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Tigo management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Registration Link Conference Call: Click here to register

Webcast Link: Click here to join

Please register online at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty with registration or connecting to the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will also be available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Tigo’s website.

Upcoming Investor Conference Attendance:

Jefferies Power, Energy, Clean Energy, and Utilities Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Event Details: CEO Zvi Alon and CFO Bill Roeschlein will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day.

Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference

Date: Tuesday – Wednesday, March 10 – 11, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Event Details: CEO Zvi Alon and CFO Bill Roeschlein will be available for 1-on-1 meetings on March 10th and 11th.

38th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: Monday – Tuesday, March 23 – 24, 2026

Location: Laguna Niguel, CA

Event Details: CEO Zvi Alon and CFO Bill Roeschlein will be available for 1-on-1 meetings on March 23rd and 24th.

Bank of America Power, Utilities and Cleantech Conference

Date: Wednesday – Thursday, May 27 – 28, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Event Details: CEO Zvi Alon and CFO Bill Roeschlein will be available for 1-on-1 meetings May 27th and 28th.

About Tigo Energy, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The Company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com

