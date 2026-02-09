Tigo Energy EI Residential Solar-plus-Storage Solution Certified with Romanian Grid Operators

With approval from Distribuție Energie Electrică România (DEER), Distribuție Oltenia, and Rețele Electrice, Tigo expands offering in one of Europe’s fastest-growing residential solar markets.

MONTEVARCHI, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: “TYGO”) (“Tigo” or “Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced the successful certification of the Tigo EI Residential solar-plus-storage solution with Romanian distribution system operators, further expanding market reach of Tigo products across Europe. Following the successful completion of their respective grid-compliance and certification procedures with Distribuție Energie Electrică Romania (DEER), Distribuție Oltenia, and Rețele Electrice, single-phase and three-phase configurations of the EI Residential solution are now fully listed and approved for use in the Romanian market.

With 2026 expected to be another strong year for solar growth nationally, the Tigo EI Residential system becomes an important addition to the list of options for installers deploying advanced solar-plus-storage systems in Romania. In line with its National Energy and Climate Plan, Romania added approximately 2.2GW of new solar capacity in 2025, with total installed solar capacity projected to exceed 10GW by 2030.

“Romania is entering a new phase of solar growth, where residential storage and grid compatibility are becoming increasingly critical,” said Mirko Bindi, Senior VP of Sales EMEA & MD Europe at Tigo Energy. “By working closely with distribution system operators, we ensure that our solutions support grid stability while enabling the continued expansion of rooftop solar through a fully integrated energy ecosystem.”

The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution consists of Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE products, a line of single-phase and three-phase hybrid inverters, modular DC-coupled energy storage components, and the Tigo EI Link, the communications hub and central connection point for all grid, inverter, solar, and home loads with full backup capability. With commissioning times typically less than 10 minutes, installers can quickly activate the system, and, through module-level monitoring, the Tigo Energy Intelligence software processes energy data from the EI Residential System. Installers can monitor and manage their fleet of customer systems with a few mouse clicks. Tigo customers also benefit from industry-leading warranties and a skilled, multilingual support team to help ensure that installers are never on their own with Tigo products. The introduction to the Romanian home energy market follows its previous introductions in countries across Europe, such as Italy, Germany, and the Czech Republic.

Installers and system designers in Romania can learn more about the EI Residential ecosystem through technical documentation and application notes, as well as the Tigo Academy, which offers training courses on Tigo storage and energy management solutions. Installers deploying the Tigo EI Residential solution for the first time are invited to join the Green Glove program, which provides a professional system design review, puts technical experts on standby during installation, and provides a direct feedback loop between the installer and Tigo.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module-Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software to enable advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

