Tigo Energy Brings the Power of Energy Intelligence to Solar Installers at ENEX New Energy

Tigo joins partner Soltec to showcase Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) and monitoring solutions at trade show in Poland.

MONTEVARCHI, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry’s worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), today announced that the Company will be attending the upcoming ENEX New Energy in Kielce, Poland. Tigo representatives will showcase the Company’s portfolio of TS4 Flex MLPE devices, including the TS4-A-O optimizer, which is compatible with all PV modules up to 700Wp; TS4-A-2F, the most cost-effective rapid shutdown solution for commercial and utility-scale PV installations; and the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) software platform, the most powerful solar fleet monitoring and management solution.

“We are thrilled about Tigo joining us in our booth at this year’s ENEX Fair, and look forward to many productive customer meetings together,” said Robert Borko, purchasing department manager at Soltec. “This joint trade show appearance is the culmination of a very productive, years-long collaboration during which we have established great trust with our customers. Now that we are bringing Tigo’s more than 15 years of experience directly to our booth, our customers will have the opportunity to speak directly with Tigo representatives about the high-quality optimizers Soltec offers.”

“The solar market in Poland is building momentum among the other European PV giants, and Soltec is a key contributor to that trend,” said Mirko Bindi, vice president EMEA sales and MD Europe at Tigo Energy. “We look forward to reconnecting with our current customers in person again and to introducing prospective customers to our many new products. Our joint presence with Soltec at ENEX underscores the advantages of working with great partners, and will showcase how solar installers in Poland can leverage the most powerful solar fleet monitoring solution to lower O&M costs and maximize performance.”

To learn more about Tigo Flex MLPE solutions and the Tigo Energy Intelligence monitoring platform, please visit Tigo Energy at ENEX New Energy (Targi Kielce, Poland, Pavilion E, Booth 67) from Wednesday, February 23, to Thursday, February 24, 2022. To contact the Tigo team before the event, use this link.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy is the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) with innovative solutions that increase solar energy production, decrease operating costs, and significantly enhance safety of solar energy systems. The Tigo TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of solar and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on seven continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable, and safe solar energy daily. With a global team, Tigo Energy is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.

