Tideworks Technology Celebrates 15 Years of Intermodal Pro, Driving Rail Innovation and Efficiency

Milestone Highlights Tideworks’ Momentum and Commitment to Innovation and Customer Success in the Global Rail Sector

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tideworks Technology® Inc. (Tideworks), a full-service provider of terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, is celebrating the 15th anniversary of Intermodal Pro™, the company’s comprehensive TOS for intermodal rail terminals. Since the longest-running active implementation at CSX in Ohio, Intermodal Pro has been implemented in more than 85 intermodal rail terminals, improving efficiency, reducing costs and increasing revenue for rail stakeholders and their customers worldwide.

Tideworks developed Intermodal Pro in collaboration with leading rail operators to meet the industry's evolving needs. The solution provides real-time intelligence to enhance throughput, streamline operations and optimize asset utilization, driving greater efficiency and capacity for terminals. Trusted by global rail leaders, Intermodal Pro empowers operators to digitize workflows, seamlessly connect terminal systems and partners and scale effectively for growth. As part of Intermodal Pro’s ongoing evolution over the past 15 years, Tideworks has introduced powerful new tools that empower customers to configure their own business rules directly within the application. This game-changing functionality dramatically reduces implementation time, giving terminals more control and agility without waiting for a code release.

“This milestone reflects Tideworks’ commitment to driving customer success, advancing innovation and strengthening efficiency in the global rail sector, delivering greater value to our partners and the industry,” said Thomas Rucker, president of Tideworks. “For 15 years, we have evolved Intermodal Pro to help rail operators modernize, adapt to shifting supply chain demands and reduce nonproductive moves, ensuring efficiency and resilience in a dynamic industry.”

Tideworks has deployed Intermodal Pro across sites at three of the six Class I railroads, including the largest freight railroad in the U.S. The solution is also live across leading rail facilities in the U.K. Intermodal Pro supports all types of intermodal rail terminals, from large to small, manually operated and highly automated facilities. It is designed to handle the most complex automation solutions, including operations with automated wide-span gantry cranes.

As the rail industry has evolved, Tideworks has remained agile, modernizing and adapting its solutions and professional services to support customers’ changing business needs. In 2024, the company launched its Intermodal Customer Advisory Board to collaborate with key industry leaders, shaping product development and addressing shifting market demands.

“This 15-year milestone and the strong reception of our Intermodal Customer Advisory Board among rail leaders underscores Tideworks’ continued investment in rail innovation and customer success,” said Mark Bromley, vice president of client services. “We have been and will continue to be a trusted partner committed to the success and growth of this vital industry.”

About Tideworks Technology

Tideworks is a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system solutions for growing marine and intermodal rail terminal operations worldwide. The company helps more than 120 facilities run their operations more efficiently and profitably. From optimized equipment utilization to faster turn times, Tideworks works at every step of terminal operations to maximize productivity and customer service. For more information about Tideworks Technology, a Carrix solution, visit www.tideworks.com.

Media Contact

Media Contact for Tideworks Technology

Carley Gray, Communiqué PR

Phone: (206) 282-4923 ext. 114

Carley@communiquepr.com