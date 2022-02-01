Home Business Wire Tiberium Tops off Four-fold Growth in Customer Base With Invitation to Join...
Business Wire

Tiberium Tops off Four-fold Growth in Customer Base With Invitation to Join Microsoft MISA

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MSSP–Innovation and automation focused MSSP, Tiberium, today announced a further development in its collaboration with Microsoft by joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).


MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft’s to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

The announcement follows the news last year of the launch of Tiberium FROST and MYTHIC to Tiberium’s Managed Cyber Defence Centre offering (MSSP). This has led to a four-fold increase in customer growth over the past 9 months in their strategic target markets, with customers signing up for 24/7 automated cyber defence services for multi-year contracts, powered by Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Sentinel.

Parri Munsell, Managing Director, Security Partner Marketing at Microsoft states, “I am pleased to have Tiberium join us as a partner in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). By including our strategic Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) in MISA, we help enable further collaboration between cybersecurity industry leaders in protecting and supporting our joint customers.”

Drew Perry, Chief Executive Officer at Tiberium, comments: “Our strategic partnership with Microsoft and Tiberium’s rapid growth is no coincidence. Joining MISA reinforces our key vision of collaboration with partners and customers to deliver truly game changing automation based managed cyber security services”.

Through a combination of collaboration and automation based managed security services, Tiberium enables customers to prevent, detect, respond, and recover from threats targeting cloud and on-premise environments.

With a UK based team of Threat Hunters and Cyber Defenders, it gives customers the ability to leverage automation and speed up response times and reduce the risk of cyber incidents occurring.

About Tiberium:

Tiberium is an ‘Outcome First’ MSSP which differentiates with automation and collaboration to deliver meaningful benefit to clients.

Tiberium FROST and Tiberium MYTHIC are 24/7 UK based MSSP services designed to PREVENT, DETECT, and REACT to cyber security incidents.

Built in a cloud native environment, powered by threat hunters and automation, delivering managed security services catering for automated, hybrid or fully managed requirements – leaving traditional MSSP services to the history books.

Contacts

Ryan King

Sales Director

ryan.king@tiberium.io

Please, for further information, visit Contact us – Tiberium

Articoli correlati

Content Guru and FourNet Join Forces In New Partnership

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif. & BRACKNELL, England & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cloudtechnology--Contact centre and customer experience technology leader, Content Guru, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Universal Hydrogen and Amelia (by Regourd Aviation) Sign LOI to Drive the Decarbonization of Regional Air Travel Routes Across France

Business Wire Business Wire -
Paris-based Amelia commits to purchase three Universal Hydrogen conversion kits as the airline seeks to provide travelers with zero...
Continua a leggere

Modulr and Ripple Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable Seamless Payments Into the UK and Europe

Business Wire Business Wire -
Trust Payments first company to harness Modulr-Ripple technology LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, leading payments platform Modulr announced a partnership with Ripple, the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Content Guru and FourNet Join Forces In New Partnership

Business Wire