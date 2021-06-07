TIBCO Female Leadership Recognized in CRN Women of the Channel 2021

Two Senior Members of Channel Team Receive Accolades for Innovation and Leadership

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named two members of the TIBCO partner team, Stuti Sureka and Natascha Lee, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. In addition to playing essential roles in executing the TIBCO Partner Program, both are leaders of the Women Inclusion, Success and Equity (WISE) employee resource group at TIBCO, supporting the company’s efforts to embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in all aspects of its business. This is Lee’s second year to be named to CRN’s Women of the Channel list.





“ At TIBCO, we recognize the pivotal role female leadership plays in our own success as a company and in paving the way for a diverse, inclusive world,” said Tony Beller, senior vice president of worldwide partner ecosystems and OEM sales, TIBCO. “ The recognition of Stuti and Natascha as leaders and influencers in the channel is an exceptionally proud moment for us. This dynamic team has had a lasting and positive impact on our channel through the introduction of new programs and tools that help our partners accelerate their business success. Their efforts play a central role in reshaping our channel strategy and today have a direct impact on our overall success.”

Stuti Sureka is the director of cloud and technology alliances at TIBCO, leading partnerships with strategic cloud players such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and the TIBCO ISV ecosystem. Over the last year, Sureka re-envisioned the organization’s cloud partnership strategy and execution plan, resulting in triple-digit growth for the business. She also established a programmatic engagement model for ISV’s, delivering the same benefits available to the TIBCO partner ecosystem.

As the director of global channel and partner marketing at TIBCO, Natascha Lee has helped the business achieve double-digit revenue growth in marketing-influenced bookings from its partner ecosystem in the past year. Lee and her team spearheaded this result by creating innovative tiered partner marketing programs and toolkits to drive pipeline and demand. This in turn dovetailed with TIBCO’s recently reimagined partner program.

On the leadership team of WISE at TIBCO, Sureka and Lee work with the WISE community and TIBCO executives to create a more inclusive workplace for female-identifying employees. A critical part of its DEI objective, WISE is committed to building a workplace where everyone is welcome in a safe environment. The employee resource group proactively invests in its members through a program of membership, advocacy, education, and support, while providing opportunities for personal and professional growth.

“ TIBCO understands that people craft our products, and the brilliant minds behind them can have a lasting effect on the lives of communities outside of TIBCO,” said Michele Haddad, chief people officer, TIBCO. “ Stuti and Natascha are two of these incredible people. They don’t just weigh in on what their job requires; they are dedicated to their teams, TIBCO, and beyond to make a positive impact every day.”

The Women of the Channel annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors, and solution providers.

According to The Channel Company, the women honored on this year’s list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives, and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication, and channel advocacy.

