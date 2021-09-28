TIBCO Breakthroughs in Data Integration Lay Foundation for the Future of Data Fabric

TIBCO Intelligently Unifies Data with an Agile Data Fabric that’s Accessible to All, Automated, and Augmented with AI/ML

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced an evolution of its data quality capabilities into the new TIBCO DQ product family, along with key enhancements to TIBCO® Data Virtualization and TIBCO EBX® within the Unify portfolio. These announcements address organizations’ data management challenges head-on, empowering the business to assemble an agile data fabric, unrestricted by siloed data, on any cloud platform.





“ An agile data fabric democratizes corporate data in a way that’s easily accessible, automated, and augmented with AI,” said Mark Palmer, senior vice president, engineering, TIBCO. “ Our recent innovations include smart matching for master data management, automated data quality that intuitively corrects errors before they impact decision-making, and processing streaming data as part of the next-generation of real-time digital business. Data insights only matter if they’re based on pure, secure, trusted, real-time information.”

TIBCO DQ will become the new data quality product family, significantly enhancing current capabilities available throughout the entire TIBCO data fabric, with built-in artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate quality detection, monitoring, and anomaly resolution. Data quality monitoring capabilities assist data engineers in overseeing data quality across all sources, as well as supporting automated remediation and fully audited business user-centric workflows. Cloud-native container support and SaaS offerings help customers deploy data quality in any public cloud, private cloud, or on-premises.

Enhancements to the portfolio also include TIBCO EBX productivity innovations, including low-code scripting and a streamlined configuration, smart match and merge of data processes, and extended integration with new development APIs. Now, the breadth of supported use cases expands with a new data processing engine, which supports rapid processing of large volumes of data. The continued evolution of EBX® is central to improving master data management, a critical and central part of agile data fabrics.

TIBCO Data Virtualization upgrades make virtualized data more easily accessible in the cloud and on-premises. With one-click search of the virtualized data catalog, any business user can discover and access data in seconds. In addition, the new TIBCO Data Virtualization workbench empowers citizen data engineers to prepare and transform data with an agile, web-based, low-code user experience, enabling faster, smarter decisions.

“ Evolving our business in a healthcare environment puts additional pressure on data management practices. When your stakeholders demand data at the speed of business, efficiency across sources, quality, and consistency is key,” said Katie McDonald, senior director, data management, Change Healthcare. “ Partnering with TIBCO, we streamlined data sharing across our organization, deploying advanced data management solutions that transformed how we interact with and consume data from multiple sources. This allowed us to democratize data in the business and bring transparency to our data management operations.”

Announced in the Unify track of TIBCO NOW™2021, these data solutions combine to create, manage, and provide data quality assurance for an organization’s data fabric. When used together, users derive the full value of the TIBCO “better together” strategy and fundamentally change the face of data management.

