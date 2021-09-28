TIBCO 2021 Partner Awards Showcase Depth of Channel Vision and Expertise

Partners From Around the World Recognized for Innovation and Customer Success

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world's most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced the global 2021 Partner Excellence Awards winners at its annual TIBCO NOW™ conference, showcasing how partners bring to market limitless agility and innovation to drive greater impact on customer success. The awards acknowledge members of the TIBCO Partner Program who consistently excel in developing, marketing, and delivering advanced technology to customers in today's digital economy. The award winners are selected based on revenue, year-over-year growth, and participation in TIBCO programs that help generate demand and drive pipeline.





“ As a channel-led organization, every partner in our ecosystem plays an essential role in driving and delivering superior customer experiences,” said Tony Beller, senior vice president of worldwide partner ecosystems and OEM sales, TIBCO. “ Today’s winners have shown that with the right approach, resources, and by taking advantage of the programs and resources at their disposal, they succeed. These organizations and the teams behind them exemplify and echo our partner mantra – that we are always better together.”

Enterprise Partner of the Year

Cognizant, winner of the Enterprise Partner of the Year Award, is one of the world’s leading professional services companies. The company’s unique, industry-based, consultative approach transforms clients’ business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. A TIBCO partner for 15+ years, Cognizant delivers digital transformation success to more than 400 customers, with a team of over 5,000 integration consultants to meet industry demands. Cognizant’s Integration and Process Management practice brings together the best of TIBCO’s product portfolio, such as TIBCO Cloud™ Mashery, TIBCO Cloud™ Integration, TIBCO® Data Virtualization, TIBCO Spotfire®, and more. These solutions come together to deliver a Cloud-first and API-first model for sustained value creation across industries.

SMB Sales Partner of the Year

Genware Computer Systems Inc, winner of the SMB Sales Partner of the Year Award, works with clients to implement solutions that deliver the right information to the right people at the right time. Adaptive to customers’ needs, Genware provides companies with the systems and services required to enable better decision-making, powered by TIBCO. Genware develops solutions that source and integrate data, leveraging data virtualization to create federated data sources and drive information through visual and streaming analytics. The company’s data science practice applies advanced TIBCO solutions to better understand and predict outcomes. Genware has three solutions featured in the TIBCO Solution Showcase, including Presentation Studio, The Connected Production Platform, and Gi-Dental. All three solutions have received formal validation through the TIBCO Partner Validation Program.

OEM Partner of the Year

Cerner, winner of the OEM Partner of the Year Award, is a global healthcare technology company. The Cerner Healthcare Extensibility Platform (HEP) provides solutions that enable writing cross-application workflows with Cerner and non-Cerner applications, orchestrating care and financial processes throughout the hospital enterprise. HEP employs TIBCO BusinessEvents® to write complex event processing rules and TIBCO BusinessWorks™ for service orchestration, which empower customers to easily automate, streamline, and connect applications.

Asia Pacific and Japan Partner of the Year

Ascention PTY Ltd., winner of the Asia Pacific and Japan Partner of the Year Award, continues to lead as clean data experts with in-depth knowledge and extensive experience in data governance, data management, shared data assets, and pursuing quality data-driven solutions for APJ customers. By combining TIBCO products, such as TIBCO Data Virtualization, TIBCO EBX®, TIBCO Spotfire, and TIBCO® Messaging, Ascention launched its Citizen360™ offering in July 2020. Citizen360™ enables users to create the best citizen experience across all channels through a unified view of all touchpoints. As a TIBCO Gold Partner in 2021, Ascention expanded its footprint in APJ with the acquisition of the Information Builders (ibi) client base in APJ. The acquisition marked a continued exclusive partnership with TIBCO, adding more than 30 new clients across Australia, Guam, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, and Singapore, further strengthening our joint presence in the region.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa Partner of the Year

Apgar Consulting, winner of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa Partner of the Year Award, is a leading data advisory company recognized by analysts for supporting customers in their journey to build a foundation for trusted data. The company serves both large enterprises and SMBs, tapping on TIBCO’s Unify capabilities, it implemented several preconfigured solutions to address market needs. For example, its Data Catalog solution was built with TIBCO’s master data management and data virtualization capabilities, and enhanced with significant data governance policies and best practices. Both Apgar’s Data Catalog and MDM Finance solutions are featured in the Solution Showcase with their MDM Finance solution recently receiving formal validation through the TIBCO Validation Program. Committed to growing their business with TIBCO, the Apgar Consulting team increased by 25 percent in the last year, while also achieving the highest number of TIBCO Certified Associates and TIBCO Certified Professionals on the Unify Track.

Latin America Partner of the Year

Aria PSW SAS, winner of the Latin America Partner of the Year Award and TIBCO’s leading partner in Colombia, specializes in supporting companies acquiring technological solutions to solve complex digital transformation challenges. The company efficiently develops and optimizes business processes through technologies, integration, and process automation. Aria’s expertise is rooted in strong integration consulting practices and is committed to positioning TIBCO EBX as a solution for Colombian companies to embark on their digital journeys.

North America Partner of the Year

iSteer, winner of the North America Partner of the Year Award for the third year in a row, maintains their status as the North America Partner of the Year by consistently leveraging TIBCO’s Connect, Unify, and Predict product portfolios to deliver future-proof and sustainable solutions to customers. The company’s TIBCO Center of Excellence brings together expertise from over 150 global TIBCO professionals and enables successful rollouts of full-stack API, integration, master data management, data governance, and data science Green Field Transformation initiatives. As a TIBCO North American partner, iSteer provides full-stack TIBCO capabilities to customers across manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare, and financial technology industries. Built with TIBCO technology, iSteer delivers customer success with solutions like IoT-based predictive asset maintenance, a credit risk scoring system, B2B supply chain modernization, farm-to-fork connected food and beverages, and healthcare interoperability across the payer and providers. The iSteer Credit Risk Scoring System is both validated through the TIBCO Validation Program and featured in the TIBCO Partner Solution Showcase.

ISV Partner of the Year

u-blox, winner of the Global ISV Partner of the Year Award, is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company’s smart and reliable solutions, services, and products enable people, vehicles, and machines to communicate wirelessly over cellular and short-range networks. The u-blox Thingstream platform enables mass-volume IoT devices to communicate with the cloud cost-effectively from anywhere across the globe. Together with TIBCO, the IoT data derived from any u-blox device can be transformed by TIBCO’s Connected Intelligence platform into powerful business insight. The u-blox and TIBCO joint solution, soon to be one of the next solutions featured in the TIBCO Solution Showcase, empowers customers to solve challenges more efficiently in fields such as manufacturing, logistics, telematics, and healthcare.

Global Innovation Partner of the Year

Bahwan Cybertek (BCT), winner of the Global Innovation Partner of the Year, is a global provider of digital transformation solutions in predictive analytics, digital experience, and digital supply chain management. The BCT-TIBCO core team consists of veteran digital transformation solution and technology experts, driving innovation through outcome-based business models and proven IP solutions. The team delivers noteworthy projects across geographies, including large-scale digital transformation, customer enterprise, and operational intelligence solutions using the TIBCO Connected Intelligence platform. Learn more about four of BCT’s solutions powered by TIBCO as featured in the TIBCO Solution Showcase, including DropThought, PRIMA, rt360, and the Fuel Station Automation Project. The Fuel Station Automation Project has also received formal validation through the TIBCO Validation Program.

TIBCO Engagement Expert

Key Partner, winner of the Engagement Expert Award, is an innovation-oriented digital integrator that delivers advanced technologies to create real value for customers. The company operates in all industry sectors, offering consulting services, turnkey applications, and integrated ICT solutions, helping customers improve business performance. Key Partner’s solution, ApiShare, as featured in the TIBCO Partner Solution Showcase, is a business-oriented service providing each API client a high-level view of their API ecosystem and solutions to establish a comprehensive, governing infrastructure. During its 2021 Partner Certification Days, KeyPartner achieved a total of 381 certifications.

