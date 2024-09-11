Thumbtack Honored in Fortune’s 2024 Best Workplaces in Technology List, Ranking No. 20

This is Thumbtack’s fourth Great Place to Work award this year celebrating their best-in-class culture

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Thumbtack for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ List. This is Thumbtack’s fifth time being named to this prestigious list, this year ranking 20th in the small & medium category. Earning a spot means that Thumbtack is one of the best tech companies to work for in the country.

This year, Thumbtack has also been recognized by Fortune among the Best Medium Workplaces 2024, as well as Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ 2024 (Small And Medium) and Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ 2024 (Small And Medium).

“At Thumbtack, we’re committed to building a product that helps today’s new generation of homeowners navigate the challenges of caring for and improving their homes,” said P.J. Linarducci, Chief Product Officer at Thumbtack, “We know that in order to build an exceptional product, we need to ensure we’re fostering an exceptional culture and providing our talented team with the tools they need to be successful. This award is a reflection of their hard work and dedication.”

Earlier this year, Thumbtack launched the biggest update in the product’s history, which included 30 new features to help homeowners easily navigate the cost and complexity of owning a home. The personalized app provides homeowners with guidance on what projects to do, when to do them, and who to hire to get all their home projects done.

Thumbtack prides itself on being a values-driven company. The company strongly believes that the success of the business is directly tied to the success of its people, which is why they look to foster an environment where everyone can bring their true selves to work, every day. Their virtual-first model was built on the foundation of being equitable and flexible: allowing employees to work from where they live and build connections at in-person and virtual offsites and events.

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on an analysis of survey responses of over 149,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the tech industry.

Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

About Thumbtack

We’re Thumbtack, a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes. Our homeowners get personalized guidance on what to do and when to do it as well as who to hire from our growing community of 300,000 local service businesses. Every day in every county of the U.S., people turn to Thumbtack to complete small fixes, routine maintenance, and major improvements. With over 11 million 5-star projects and counting, we empower homeowners to take control and local businesses to grow. Accomplish more with Thumbtack.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology List

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing the experiences of over 8.2 million employees in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, over 149,000 came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the technology industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

