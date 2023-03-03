Thumbtack Honored as a 2023 Transform Awards Winner

Recognized for the Space Pioneer: Workspace Design of the Year Award

Thumbtack received the Space Pioneer: Workspace Design of the Year Award – for the innovative design of their San Francisco ‘Library’ – a new concept for in-person work focused on fostering meaningful in-person connections and a change of scenery for individual head’s down work. The Space Pioneer Award spotlights the company delivering the year’s most inventive workspace design to inspire productivity, collaboration, and creativity in the workplace.

“When we set out to bring our ‘library’ vision to life, we knew that we wanted to intentionally build an “un-office” to complement and enhance our virtual-first culture, rather than recreating old norms and habits,” said Alysia Young, Head of Employee Experience at Thumbtack. “While we weren’t always sure exactly what a library should look like coming out of the pandemic, we knew it had to support, not undermine, equity and inclusion, and we were concerned that a hybrid work model would create disparities. We’re so proud of the end product we’ve created in partnership with our employees.”

Winners were selected by a diverse panel of 15 seasoned change-makers, including investors, entrepreneurs, people leaders, and academics. The award winners will be recognized and celebrated at the Transform conference taking place March 27-29, 2023, with features throughout the programming and an on-site installation.

“We are honored to spotlight the achievements of the 2023 Transform Awards winners,” said Samara Jaffe, co-founder and General Manager of Transform. “These forward-thinking change-makers inspire us as a global ecosystem to push forward and keep innovating. They remind us that we are better together, and together we can transform the future.”

Thumbtack’s custom-built ‘Library’ was intentionally designed to cater to a new way of working – where all collaborative work happens virtually, without neglecting the importance of in-person connections. This concept was created through rigorous research and surveying of Thumbtack’s 1,000+ employees across the U.S., Canada, and the Philippines. Libraries are a core pillar of Thumbtack’s virtual-first, not virtual-only work model, which prioritizes quality in-person events and connections to help build meaningful relationships among employees in an otherwise remote work environment.

Thumbtack’s San Francisco Library was designed in partnership with Studio BBA and is located at Brookfield Properties’ 415 Natoma Street office tower. Visit careers.thumbtack.com to learn more about Thumbtack and our vision for the future of work.

