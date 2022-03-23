Threedium Hosts Global Brands During Metaverse Fashion Week

Experience Digital Retail at #MVFW in Decentraland starting March 24

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Threedium will host a collection of branded boutique shops along with 3D wearables from global brands participating in Metaverse Fashion Week (www.metaversefashionweek.com) in Decentraland March 24-27. Dozens of brands as well as web3 digital brands will be featured alongside global sponsors participating in the event in the Threedium Plaza built in partnership with Renovi Studios.





The fashion week will showcase some of the most cutting-edge brands and styles, including DKNY, Tommy Hilfiger, Paco Rabanne, Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Charles & Keith and Prive Porter, as well as popular web3 brands like DeadFellaz, FangGang, & Mortiverse. Visitors to the shopping mall will be able to virtually experience the fashion event, attend the “Taste of the Future” immersive space for exclusive content, experiences as well as participate in physical and digital drops.

Other notable activations from global brands joining in on the immersive experience during Metaverse Fashion Week include:

Threedium and Craft Worldwide are partnering with McCann Detroit to present GM’s wearables. GM will showcase the latest electric vehicle innovation and signal the beginning of a new era for the GM brand, highlighting the electric and vibrant look that represents the future of General Motors.

“Taste of the Future” is Diageo’s test and learn space to explore the next generation of virtual brand experiences. It will feature experiences such as virtual socializing, exclusive cocktail serves, iconic custom virtual wearables & exclusive mixology kits to try at home. All are available within the branded plaza.

DKNY is offering avatars a unique, immersive experience for this virtual retail expo – themed around its spring 2022 campaign theme “Do Your Thing.” The campaign reinforces values intrinsic to the brand’s ethos – individuality and self-expression, both encouraged and reinforced in the metaverse.

CHARLES & KEITH’s eye-catching booth will display their icons of the season: the candy-coloured Koa shoulder bag, and playful tie-up Alex sandals. Explore the brand’s beautiful campaign visuals and try on digital wearables akin to a physical store experience. The brand will also be giving out complimentary Koa bag and Alex sandals wearables to the first 1000 visitors to their booth; Back in the real world, twenty exclusive micro Koa bags are also up for grabs through a social media contest.

Prive’ Porter is taking a leap into the metaverse by issuing authentication NFTs of its rare and exclusive handbags. For the first time, buyers of these authentic, coveted, collectible luxury assets will be available for sale in the metaverse.

PHYGICODE, a metaverse consortium and brand incubator, is launching its first phygital brand offering with festival wear brand, Wyld Flwr. Featuring a digital capsule collection inspired by Wyld Flwr’s physical line, “PHYGICODE x WYLD FLWR” showcases the extraordinary talent of Trinidad & Tobago in physical and digital fashion. Wyld Flwr draws inspiration from Trinidad Carnival and Burning Man, and aims to empower women to experience true freedom and self-expression, and affording financial independence to the women who manufacture the line.

During the opening events, Threedium & Decentraland will host Cathy Hackl as the first-ever Official Chair of Metaverse Fashion Week. Cathy’s ongoing contributions and support for the web3 and luxury fashion industry makes her the perfect host to preside over this groundbreaking event. She’s one of the industry’s most sought-after metaverse and web 3 strategists and the mind behind some of the most successful luxury and beauty metaverse campaigns to date, including work with clients like Clinique, Asprey, P&G, and many more. She will also attend in avatar form after her live hologram.

In addition, Threedium and Futures Intelligence will work with 8i, one of the world’s leading volumetric capture studio to deliver Cathy Hackl’s welcoming speech as a live hologram broadcast within the luxury shopping mall. The technology will allow Cathy to appear as her physical form within the metaverse, surrounded by the fashion avatars attending MVFW.

“It’s an honor to be chairing Metaverse Fashion Week and I’m excited to be working with Threedium, Decentraland, Boson Protocol and all the brands to make MFVW a success,” said Hackl. “Very soon I’ll also be sharing more news about the designers who will be outfitting me in hologram and avatar form for this event, which I hope will become a constant in the fashion industry’s calendar.”

Agustin Ferreira, Decentraland Foundation Leader said, “Threedium’s groundbreaking work in e-commerce is truly setting the standard in the industry. To be able to partner their expertise with the visionary Cathy Hackl, in what is a virtual world-first experience, is a major coup for Fashion Week. It will no doubt be a highlight of the event.”

Threedium has partnered with household brand partners and fashion labels to showcase 3D wearables in this inspiring, innovative format as part of Metaverse Fashion Week as a way for these global brands to participate in the excitement around the metaverse. Customers will be able to shop and socialize in the same way they do in real life as we move seamlessly between the real world and the ever-increasing digital world within the metaverse.

