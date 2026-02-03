Three Link Solutions Joins the Workday Innovation Partner Program

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Three Link Solutions (Three Link), an innovation company building high-impact technology-enabled solutions for Workday customers, today announced it has become an Innovation Partner, deepening its collaboration with Workday.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in Three Link’s relationship with Workday, as both an Innovation Partner and a Services Partner, expanding the value delivered to Workday customers.

As a Workday Innovation Partner, Three Link collaborates with Workday’s product teams to test new solutions. This means Three Link’s tools are designed to align with Workday, receive validation and integrate seamlessly into customer environments. For Workday customers, that translates into confidence that our solutions are Workday-validated and built to deliver real value.

As a Workday Innovation Partner, Three Link Solutions brings:

Customer-ready integrations validated for reliability, security and fit.

validated for reliability, security and fit. Built-to-scale solutions leveraging modern APIs and guidance.

leveraging modern APIs and guidance. Faster time to value through pre-built connectors and solution extensions.

through pre-built connectors and solution extensions. Ecosystem choice with innovative offerings across industries and use cases.

“Workday customers are looking for solutions that deliver clarity, confidence and measurable impact,” said Greg Knowlton, founding partner of Three Link. “Our new partnership with Workday allows us to innovate faster, align with their product strategy, and provide customers with future-proof solutions that accelerate their success. We’re proud to be a Workday Innovation Partner and excited to help organizations unlock new possibilities.”

Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Financial Management support a full range of financial and people-based processes that help provide real-time operational visibility along with the speed and agility to adapt to business growth and change.

To further enhance efficiency for Workday customers, Three Link has built a variety of Workday integrated solutions for HR, payroll and other functions that are ready to deploy in hours for actionable insights, as well as an AI testing agent that reduces customer effort during deployment.

It also recently launched its first Marketplace app through the Built on Workday Program, ReviewSync, with more apps in development for 2026.

More information on Three Link’s integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

About Three Link Solutions

Three Link Solutions is a Workday Innovation and Services Partner delivering technology solutions, practical AI and hands-on consulting across the full Workday lifecycle. We meet customers where they are with flexible deployment models, prebuilt accelerators and experienced talent that reduce effort and speed time to value. Through direct collaboration with Workday, our solutions align to the Workday roadmap, receive early validation and integrate seamlessly, giving organizations confidence to scale with clarity, continuous improvement and measurable outcomes. From planning and implementation to ongoing optimization, Three Link ensures clients maximize their Workday investment at every stage. Learn more at threelink.com.

Media Relations Contact

Katie Goulet

Growth Marketing Manager

katie.goulet@threelink.com

970-396-3345