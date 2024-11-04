Three Link Solutions Debunks Top Myths of Workday for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Three Link Solutions, a leader in helping customers unlock the full value and productivity from their Workday investment, is proud to announce the release of a free paper titled “Workday for Small Business: Debunking Myths to Drive Growth.” This comprehensive document dispels common misconceptions about Workday’s suitability for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and highlights the immense benefits these organizations can achieve by leveraging Workday’s innovative solutions.





“Switching to Workday was a game-changer for us. We moved from a patchwork of different applications to a unified system that simplified our processes and provided real-time insights,” said Alba Castro, Director of Human Resources at Prime Time International, a customer of Three Link and Workday. “The user-friendly interface and pre-configured processes made the transition smooth and intuitive, proving that Workday is not just for large enterprises but a perfect fit for growing businesses like ours. The expertise of the Workday consultants that Three Link paired with us was invaluable in our understanding of the solution, our ability to use every aspect, and creating efficiency we only dreamed of.”

Since its inception in 2005, Workday has revolutionized enterprise software with its dynamic finance, HR, and planning systems. Initially designed for large enterprises, Workday’s cloud-native solutions have proven to be equally transformative for SMBs, offering unparalleled scalability, user-friendly interfaces, and regular updates that keep businesses ahead of the curve.

Key Highlights of the Paper:

Cost-Effectiveness and ROI: Discover how Workday’s Launch Now program ensures on-budget and on-schedule implementations, with over 95% of deployments completed as planned in FY24. Learn how SMBs can achieve significant ROI through enhanced efficiency and better decision-making tools. Scalability for All Sizes: Contrary to popular belief, Workday is not just for large corporations. Many of Workday’s customers are small and mid-sized organizations, with solutions designed to grow alongside your business. Simplified Operations: Workday simplifies business processes with over 700 pre-configured best practices, reducing the need for extensive training or IT involvement. Transitioning from multiple disparate applications to a unified system has never been easier. Resource Optimization: By automating routine tasks, Workday frees up valuable business and IT resources, allowing teams to focus on strategic initiatives that drive growth. Ease of Transition: Workday’s expert consultants guide businesses through every step of the transition process, ensuring a smooth and efficient move from a PEO or other systems like PayCom, ADP Workforce Now and Paylocity. Community and Innovation: Workday’s commitment to continuous innovation and its collaborative community platform enable users to share best practices, solve challenges and influence product enhancements.

“We believe that the true power of Workday lies in its ability to evolve with your business, ensuring that organizations of all sizes can achieve unparalleled efficiency and success,” said Greg Knowlton, Founding Partner of Three Link. “Our experience has proven that with expert guidance and support every customer can ensure an ROI on their investment – not just in the short-term but they will see even more value over time.”

Unlock the full potential of your SMB with Three Link Solutions by downloading the paper here.

About Three Link Solutions

Three Link Solutions is singularly focused on our customers’ Workday success through a full array of professional services delivered by high-quality, vetted Workday consultants. With Three Link, Workday customers can unlock the full value and productivity from their Workday investment. Led by industry veterans, Three Link is a certified Workday Services Partner, Staffing Partner, and Advisory Partner. Three Link sources top talent to give Workday customers expert consultants for their unique needs through planned engagement or for business continuity through a pay-as-you-go model. Through the entire Workday lifecycle, Three Link provides a customized, seamless transition of your finance, HR, planning, and supply chain operations to Workday. Link up today, threelink.com.

