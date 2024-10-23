Threads® Announces Call Transcription Module for FreePBX

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UK company Threads Software Ltd today announces the release of its call transcription module for the FreePBX, a cloud-based telephone system. Built around the open-source Asterisk kernel, FreePBX is the world’s most popular open-source telephony software. Adopted by Canadian telephony giant Sangoma, FreePBX is also at the core of many proprietary telephony systems.









The Threads Intelligent Message Hub is a Cloud-based intuitive dashboard that captures, transcribes, and manages all of an organisation’s emails, phone calls and digital messages in one easily searchable platform.

Threads is designed to ingest digitised phone calls directly from a subscriber’s network, making it agnostic to PBX type. However, the FreePBX module provides not just tight integration with FreePBX – extracting speech data at the best possible quality – but also allows system administrators to manage call processing entirely from the familiar FreePBX user interface.

Once the module is installed, administrators may choose which extensions should be monitored and to whom the recording/transcription is sent. Authorised users may elect to receive them via email and/or view them in the Threads UI in the context of other digital messages (for example, emails) or other authorised users.

The most challenging task for Threads is the management of call flow. In modern PBXs, there are many possible routes that a call may take – direct dial, answer, transfer, park, voicemail, etc – and it is essential that only the appropriate parties can gain access to the call recording or transcription.

Dr John Yardley, Managing Director, TSL said: “There are many Cloud services for the transcription of speech, yet they are rarely used for call transcription. This is because, other than Threads, the complex software necessary to interface with PBX systems has simply not been available. Typical PBX call recordings are not optimised for automatic speech recognition (ASR) and calls must be submitted manually on an ad-hoc basis. Threads has changed all that and now, with our Threads/FreePBX module, seamless call transcription for the massive FreePBX user base has become a reality.”

By adding call transcription to PBX functionality, it becomes possible to search telephone conversations for keywords in the same way as one might search emails. Furthermore, converting calls to text means that they may be concisely summarised saving staff significant time in isolating calls of interest. This capability is useful in almost every industry.

For further details on Threads call transcription, visit Threads Software Ltd.

Threads Software Ltd versus Meta Inc

The Threads trademark was originally registered by JPY Ltd in 2012 and transferred to its spin-off company Threads Software Ltd (TSL) in 2018. In 2023, Meta approached TSL to purchase TSL’s internet domain “threads.app”. Meta was informed that the domain was not for sale because the Threads name and domain were in use by TSL. Despite this, in July 2023, Meta released a messaging service under the name Threads. TSL requested Meta to cease using the name Threads otherwise TSL would seek a legal injunction to prevent Meta’s use of the Threads name for a messaging service. Meta responded by applying to the IPO for TSL’s 2012 registration to be removed on the grounds of non-use. Although TSL has used the mark since 2014, Meta’s action has effectively prevented TSL applying to the UK courts for an injunction until the IPO has considered Meta’s application. Meta’s motive seems to be to delay a possible injunction and incur TSL as much legal cost as possible.

