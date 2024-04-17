Thoughtworks Acquires Technology and Talent from Watchful

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of the talented individuals and technology assets from Watchful, a San Francisco headquartered company who helps organizations accelerate the creation, enhancement and deployment of AI models.





This acquisition is a cornerstone in Thoughtworks’ strategy to become the leading AI transformation partner globally.

Thoughtworks has acquired a team of seven highly skilled professionals from Watchful, including the co-founders Shayan Mohanty and John Singleton. These individuals bring a wealth of AI and data expertise in addition to cutting edge AI research, which will enhance Thoughtworks’ ability to deliver transformative AI and data solutions for clients.

The integration of Watchful’s technology into Thoughtworks’ suite of Data and AI services will expedite AI deployment, moving projects from proof of concept to production rapidly and effectively, thereby providing clients with faster returns on their AI investments.

“ We are thrilled to welcome the talented individuals and technology from Watchful to the Thoughtworks family,” said Guo Xiao, chief executive officer, Thoughtworks. “ We know first hand how enterprises are challenged by moving their AI use cases into production. This acquisition strengthens our ability to help clients deploy this game-changing technology with greater confidence and thereby creating a competitive edge.”

Shayan Mohanty, CEO of Watchful and newly appointed Thoughtworks’ Head of AI Research commented, “ We are delighted to be joining Thoughtworks and amplifying the impact of Watchful’s technology. Clients need fast, explainable ways to both infuse domain expertise into their models and to understand what’s working and what’s not. We are excited to be merging our strengths with Thoughtworks’ initiatives to push the boundaries of the industry — just as Thoughtworks has done in the past.”

As Thoughtworks has acquired key personnel and assets from Watchful, the existing business operations of Watchful will cease. Current Watchful clients will continue to receive support for their existing subscriptions.

