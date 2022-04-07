ThoughtSpot Announces New SVP of Worldwide Channels and Alliances

Kuntal Vahalia joins from Mulesoft, a Salesforce company, to help customers unlock value from across the modern data stack with ThoughtSpot’s Modern Analytics Cloud

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ThoughtSpot, the Modern Analytics Cloud company, today announced Kuntal Vahalia has been appointed Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances. In this role, Vahalia will manage and oversee ThoughtSpot’s global partner, alliances, and channel programs as part of the go to market team. In particular, Vahalia will focus on empowering customers to dominate the decade of data by putting innovation from across the modern data stack in the hands of every employee.

Vahalia brings more than twenty years of experience creating alliance and partner programs that help customers and lead to tangible growth for startups. Before joining ThoughtSpot, Vahalia spent eight years at MuleSoft, a Salesforce company, where he was responsible for defining and executing MuleSoft’s global ecosystem vision through high growth partner practices, innovative enablement programs, and unique value creation for customers.

Building at the heart of the modern data stack

As the scale, volume, and types of data explode, the world is entering a new era. The coming decade will see data shift power in every market and industry, within organizations, and between brands and their customers. Organizations who want to capitalize on these shifts in power need to fundamentally reimagine how they operate with data at the core.

“Everywhere you look, data is rewriting the rules of what’s possible for businesses, and as the volume of data continues to grow exponentially, so too does its potential impact for businesses. Turning this potential into transformational outcomes, however, requires companies to go beyond traditional analytics and rethink entirely how they leverage data,” said Kuntal Vahalia, SVP of Worldwide Channels and Alliances, ThoughtSpot. “Luckily, there’s an entire ecosystem of players building solutions to tap into the value of data, but they need a means to put that value in the hands of employees and customers. That’s why I’m so excited to bring ThoughtSpot’s unique platform, one that brings together data, search, AI, and cloud, to companies ready to lead in the years ahead.”

“In every customer conversation I have, it’s clear to me that innovative leaders recognize they have to build their businesses on data in entirely new ways if they want to not only survive, but thrive today and into the future,” said Spencer Tuttle, Chief Revenue Officer, ThoughtSpot. “Kuntal has the vision and proven track record to bring together the best players in the industry to create meaningful solutions that help customers deliver outsized outcomes. With the power of data upending the status quo, we’re lucky to have Kuntal on board to ensure our partner ecosystem delivers the same experience and results to our joint customers as they look to dominate the decade of data.”

Accelerating growth after a record breaking year

Vahalia joins ThoughtSpot on a year of record growth, driven by the success of its cloud business. This includes:

Expanding customer traction. Customers have adopted the Modern Analytics Cloud across geographies and market segments, driving over 175% ARR growth from cloud products in the last year, with new customers like Rubrik, Komatsu, Frontify, Tata Consumer Products, and Harri joining.

Growing global footprint. As demand mounts around the world, ThoughtSpot has expanded its footprint in places like Romania and Japan to ensure every company can take advantage of the Modern Analytics Cloud.

Deepening industry partnerships. Customers are able to tap the value of the modern data stack in new ways as ThoughtSpot expands partnerships like support for Snowpark by Snowflake, the Data Lakehouse from Databricks, and being named a Google Cloud Ready company.

Launching innovative new products. ThoughtSpot continues to pioneer new capabilities in the analytics market, including launching ThoughtSpot Everywhere, the first development platform to embed interactive analytics experiences, and the Data Workspace to help analytics engineers launch new use cases more quickly than ever.

Securing new funding. ThoughtSpot announced both $100M in Series F funding at a $4.2B valuation, along with an investment from Snowflake Ventures to fuel continued growth for the Modern Analytics Cloud.

