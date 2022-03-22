Thoughtium, a Startup Management Consultancy, Launches NFT Initiative to Build Unique Communities Around Its Core Offerings

The firm plans on hosting quarterly NFT dinner experiences to pair new-age technology with traditional community building techniques





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#clientservices–The start-up Management Consulting Company, Thoughtium, specializing in designing and delivering strategic experiences for their clients, recently launched a non-fungible token (NFT) project that combines highly curated in-person dinner experiences with the minting of an NFT that represents exclusive access to Thoughtium consulting services. The project demonstrates the value of NFTs in building client relationships and supporting the small business community in new ways.

“Management Consulting might be the last industry people would look to find NFT technology, but we see a good fit in the technology connecting our clients to our offerings in more personal ways,” says Thoughtium Co-Founder Anthony Ewing. “NFT technology not only allows us to commemorate a client experience with unique artwork, but it allows our clients to own access to our offerings as well as our team in perpetuity.”

On February 27, 2022 the Thoughtium team launched the “Create the Space” project with a highly curated dinner experience at The Space Between in Chicago, bringing a small group of their clients and community together to discuss the origins of connection and community in their respective domain. The dinner was followed with the minting of a unique piece of digital art, designed exclusively for this conversation by local artist, Mary Dunlop, from Forage & Roam. Each NFT holder earned annual coaching sessions on their small business, surprise Thoughtium swag drops, and early access to prototype Thoughtium development workshops.

“The Create the Space dinner experience opened my eyes to new dialogue amongst like-minded business leaders and demonstrated how NFT technology can be used to perpetuate human connection. This was beyond my expectations,” says Kelly Wagner, Vice President of Growth at Erie Street and participant of the first Thoughtium NFT dinner experience.

Thoughtium plans on hosting NFT dinner experiences each quarter, highlighting new conversations in the start-up and small business community as well as minting NFTs that represent the experience and unique access for new cohorts of participants.

About Thoughtium

Thoughtium is a Chicago-based experience-driven management consulting firm focused on transforming individuals, teams, and organizations. Thoughtium specializes in business strategy formulation, Learning and Development, leadership coaching, and project portfolio management. For more information: www.thoughtium.com.

