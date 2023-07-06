Thorn Technologies Launches SaaS SFTP Service for Cloud Storage with SFTP Gateway Single User Plan

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thorn Technologies, a leading provider of managed file transfer solutions, has launched their popular SFTP Gateway product as a SaaS service.





With thousands of users already relying on SFTP Gateway self-managed plans through the AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud marketplaces, the SaaS version further simplifies the process of providing secure and affordable file transfers for SFTP users.

The new SFTP Gateway Single User Plan offers a streamlined way for users to connect to cloud storage locations via SFTP. The plan requires minimal technical expertise and no IT infrastructure to maintain.

With a 30-day free trial of SFTP Gateway, users can get started in minutes and take advantage of the SaaS SFTP service without any commitment or credit card required. After the free trial, the service is available for $9/month per user.

The SFTP Gateway Single User Plan includes high availability and redundancy, free onboarding and email support, cross-cloud compatibility, and the option of having data stored in the user’s cloud bucket for increased security and control. Thorn Technologies’ support team will handle all the setup, making the process quick and easy.

Thorn Technologies continues to offer a Self-Managed plan for those who want to host SFTP Gateway independently and a Dedicated Hosting plan for organizations that need custom solutions. All SFTP Gateway plan options come with a 30-day free trial.

“The SaaS version of SFTP Gateway is a simple, secure, and affordable solution for users needing SFTP access to cloud storage locations who don’t have the time or expertise to manage infrastructure,” said Jeff Thorn, Founder and CEO of Thorn Technologies. “We’re excited to offer this service and help users SFTP files to the cloud easily and efficiently.”

Thorn Technologies also recently announced a web-based file transfer service in development. The product, StorageLink, will allow users to move files to private cloud storage locations from a web browser without needing an SFTP client. In beta testing, StorageLink is set to be released later in 2023.

For more information on the SFTP Gateway Single User Plan and other options, visit thorntech.com/sftp-gateway.

Thorn Technologies

Based in the Washington-Baltimore region, Thorn Technologies specializes in developing cloud-based software products for organizations around the globe. Their clients include Fortune 500 companies spanning multiple industries, such as marketing, data analytics, fintech, retail, healthcare, data storage, and cloud security. For more information, visit thorntech.com.

Contacts

Mike Holden



703-606-8398



mikeholden@thorntech.com