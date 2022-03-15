This Kickstarter Campaign is Funding a Cup That Can Test Water Quality

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–THE WAVE TALK, a startup developing a rapid and precise detection system of foreign substances such as bacteria in liquids, is launching its B2C product called “WaTalk” on Kickstarter. WaTalk looks like an ordinary cup, but it can test the quality of water within several seconds.





More specifically, WaTalk tests turbidity (cloudiness of water), which is one of the main indicators of water quality. The EPA and WHO set the maximum level of turbidity in drinking water at 1 NTU and at no time exceeding 5 NTU, while vast majority of water treatment plants must be less than 0.3 NTU 95% of the time with a maximum of 1 NTU.

Although turbidity is required to be tested daily at water treatment facilities and water sources, the quality of water is not always guaranteed to meet the standards once it reaches the household due to old pipes and other sources of contamination. Therefore, it is best to monitor the water quality regularly at the point of use; however, it is difficult to do so because professional devices are usually complicated and expensive as one can cost between 1,500 – 8,000 USD while affordable devices are unreliable.

Using a small portion of its core technology, CSMS (Chaotic Scattering Material and Structure), THE WAVE TALK was able to improve usability and accuracy while reducing the cost of accurate water quality testers. WaTalk has a test accuracy of ± 0.02 NTU with the test range of 0 – 3 NTU.

To test the water quality using WaTalk, the user can pour any drinking water (tap water, bottled or filtered water) into the device just like using a cup, then press the button. It will automatically analyze the water quality and show how safe the water is based on the EPA and WHO standards.

WaTalk can also be used with its mobile app via Bluetooth, which will give more detailed results. The saved data will be accumulated on the “water quality map” based on the quality at the point-of-use, and not at a river a few miles away.

WaTalk costs 99 USD for early birds, and it can be delivered anywhere in the world. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/watalk/watalk-test-your-water-anytime-anywhere

THE WAVE TALK is a startup company founded in 2016 that develops bio-sensing technology which improves the detection precision of micro-particles and bacteria in liquid. THE WAVE TALK aims to offer peace of mind to everyone by ensuring the water is safe to drink.

