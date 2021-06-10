Thirteen Recovers Microsoft 365 Data 95 Percent Faster with Druva Cloud Platform

Druva helps Northeast England’s largest social landlord and developer strengthen business continuity and cyber resiliency

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Druva Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, today announced that Thirteen, Northeast England’s largest social landlord and developer, has selected Druva to protect its business-critical Microsoft 365 data for more than 1,600 employees. Faced with growing security concerns and a desire to minimize downtime in the event of a platform disruption, Thirteen can now ensure its Microsoft 365 data is secure, accessible, and can easily be restored.

As a landlord and housing developer of 34,000 properties, Thirteen provides quality homes and support for more than 70,000 individuals in need of housing. The company began its cloud journey four years ago after adopting Microsoft 365 to strengthen collaboration and closely manage compliance of business-critical and government-mandated data. However, Microsoft’s native data recovery features, which holds files for up to 90 days, failed to meet the company’s data storage requirements and put it at risk of irrecoverable data loss. Facing an increasing number of sophisticated threats, the IT team turned to Druva to keep their business resilient and agile. The Druva Cloud Platform ensures the company’s business-critical Microsoft 365 data is secure and recoverable, with stringent SLAs, and compliant with data regulations and governance requirements.

“There are a lot of systems we could do without,” said Hassan Bahrani, Head of IT, Thirteen. “But not Microsoft 365. It’s at the heart of our business, and Druva ensures that data is secure so our company can continue serving our customers. We will likely experience a ransomware attack, and how we recover is going to be testament to our character and the controls we now have in place.”

Following an extensive search for a cloud-native data protection solution, Druva’s innovative approach was apparent during the proof-of-concept. Druva Cloud Platform’s air-gapped architecture on AWS, native integration with Microsoft products, including Teams and OneDrive, compliance capabilities, and robust ransomware protection offered the company a single solution that fit all of its needs. Using Druva, Thirteen is able to recognize ransomware attacks quickly and recover damaged or deleted files 95 percent faster.

“In light of increasing cyber threats and evolving privacy regulations, organizations are navigating an IT landscape that has never been more complex,” said Nick Turner, Vice President of Sales EMEA, Druva. “Druva has built a solution that delivers immediate value and empowers businesses to thrive in the cloud era. Thirteen can now take control of their data and put more resources back into supporting their customers.”

About Druva Cloud Platform

Built for the public cloud with a microservices architecture, Druva Cloud Platform is secure by design, always up-to-date, and offers all-inclusive, consumption-based pricing. The industry’s largest cloud-native SaaS platform operating at scale, Druva Cloud Platform enables organizations to centrally protect data, no matter where it lives: cloud environments, leading SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce, hybrid environments, or endpoint devices. Leveraging this innovative SaaS platform, organizations can reduce the cost and complexity of data protection, accelerate and protect cloud projects and increase cyber resilience and regulatory compliance.

About Druva

Druva delivers Data Protection and Management for the cloud era. Druva Cloud Platform is built on AWS and offered as-a-Service; customers drive down costs by up to 50 percent by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. Druva is trusted by thousands of companies worldwide, including over 50 of the Fortune 500. Druva is a privately held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and is funded by Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors, CDPQ, Neuberger Berman, Tenaya Capital, Riverwood Capital and Nexus Partners. Visit druva.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

