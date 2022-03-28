Third Wave Automation Announces it’s New VP of Sales, Industry Leader Chris Lingamfelter

UNION CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation–Third Wave Automation (“TWA”), providers of the most versatile and effective autonomous solutions for the materials handling industry, announces logistics and supply chain executive Chris Lingamfelter to lead go-to-market efforts and join its executive team as the VP of Sales. Chris joins TWA as the company has geared up for several announcements including strategic forklift OEM partnerships and its first mixed mode automated forklift, the new TWA Reach (which will be debuted at MODEX 2022).

“I’m very excited to join the Third Wave team,” Lingamfelter stated. “Having served as head of sales for several robotic firms that have solved the each-picking problem, I am keen to work with this rapidly growing start-up to apply similar labor-saving robotics to the pallet movement side of the supply chain. This is a fairly untouched frontier for robots in warehouses and no one is solving the problem yet like TWA.”

With an impressive track record of 31 years in the field, Lingamfelter has served in well known, executive sales roles at Manhattan Associates, Kiva Systems (now known as Amazon Robotics), Dematic, Intelligrated, and most recently, Vice President of 6 River Systems (now owned by Shopify).

TWA Co-founder and CEO Arshan Poursohi said Lingamfelter’s expertise and industry knowledge will serve the company well as it accelerates its plan to bring game-changing, mixed-mode, autonomous forklifts to market. Coupled with their Collaborative Autonomy Platform, Third Wave offers a unique approach by combining remote operation, remote assistance and autonomy services without the requirement for significant infrastructure changes to facilities.

“Our preemptive $40M B-Series round has given us the ability to accelerate our go-to-market plans. With the global supply chain challenges and a record tight labor market, customers in the industry are looking for fast, flexible, automated forklift solutions. Chris’ phenomenal background in supply chain robotics and warehousing allows us to scale our business at speed in order to meet our growing customer’s needs,” says CEO and Co-founder Arshan Poursohi.

About Third Wave Automation

Third Wave Automation (TWA) was founded in 2018 in Union City, CA, in order to alleviate increasing supply chain stress using intelligent automation products and services. Leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence to create its Collaborative Autonomy Platform, TWA brings humans and automated systems together to improve throughput, efficiency and safety beyond what either humans or automation could achieve alone.

TWA’s Collaborative Autonomy Platform combines hybrid autonomous vehicles, fleet management, remote operation and assistance capabilities to provide holistic materials handling solutions that improve over time. Requiring no infrastructure upgrades, it integrates into existing workflows and delivers immediate value to customers on deployment.

