Third-Party Analysis Illustrates Dramatic Capture and Cleaning of Exhaled Air with New Air-Clenz™ Computer Monitor To Help Curtail Spread of Airborne Respiratory Particles, including COVID

Technology to Debut and be Demonstrated at Show Stoppers/CES 2022; Creates Safer and Healthier Workplaces & Schools

Air-Clenz Systems™ (Air-Clenz™) today announced the results of an independent third-party analysis of the effectiveness of the Air-Clenz Computer Monitor. These simulations showed that the Air-Clenz monitor quickly captured and cleaned 95+% of the user's exhaled air. And when compared side-by-side to that of a conventional computer monitor, identically positioned, the difference was visibly dramatic.





The Air-Clenz technology was analyzed by way of computer-modeled simulations by Resolved Analytics, of Durham, N.C., which specializes in the field of computational fluid dynamics and provides multiphysics simulations and software.

Air-Clenz will debut and demonstrate its Air-Clenz Computer Monitor and Air-Clenz Laptops System at the Show Stoppers event on Jan. 5, during CES, in Las Vegas. The Air-Clenz Computer Monitor and Laptop System presents a totally new approach to ventilation within workplaces, as well as within schools and other indoor settings. The technology within seconds, captures 95+% of a person’s exhaled air breath while sitting in front of their computer, cleaning to a 99.97% level free of viruses such as COVID, Delta, Omicron, Influenza, and the common cold.

“We anticipated that the Air-Clenz monitor approach for quickly capturing, and cleaning exhaled air would be positive, but our analysis showed the effectiveness to be over and beyond our expectations,” said Stewart Bible, co-founder and managing partner of Resolved Analytics. “There is no question that computer monitors and laptops having air capturing and cleaning capabilities are perfectly located to quickly capture and clean an individual’s exhaled air. Based upon the results of our analysis, the Air-Clenz technology and approach appears to have great merit.”

The Air-Clenz proprietary technology represents an innovative ventilation system for desktop computer monitors and laptops that will make workplaces healthier and workers more productive by quickly capturing and cleaning the worker’s exhaled air and room air of potential viruses, pollutants, and contaminants. This breakthrough technology addresses the needs of employers who want to create the safest and healthiest work environments possible as employees return to their offices in 2022. No other air purification system can accomplish what Air-Clenz can do.

“Employers have an obligation of improving indoor air quality within their workplace,” said Stu Sheldon, CEO and president of Air-Clenz. “Scientists and health care professionals have stated doing so would substantially decrease the spread of the COVID and its variants such as Delta, or Omicron. It is also known and proven by multiple studies, including one by Harvard University on indoor air quality, that enhancing indoor air quality can substantially improve health, productivity, performance, attendance and happiness.”

“Traditional heating, air conditioning and ventilation (HVAC) systems were never designed to prevent the spread of viruses. With vents located on a room’s exterior walls, they pull air across a room, past people, and can in many cases increase transmission rates,” said Dr. Anita Broach, Air-Clenz Chief Scientist. “While conventional air purifiers are somewhat better, only Air-Clenz can quickly capture and clean exhaled air before it disperses within a room’s indoor environment.”

The Air-Clenz technology and IP is being licensed to manufacturers of monitors, laptops, and air purifiers. The proprietary technology can be built into the monitor during the manufacturing process or retrofitted afterwards to an existing monitor. The expense can be paid back with the reduction of only one employee sick day.

The patent pending Air-Clenz Monitor consists of two main parts (in addition to the monitor): an exhaled air collector, which effectively corrals a person’s exhaled air, and an exhaled air purification chamber — which includes medical-grade HEPA filters capable of cleaning air of viral particles such as COVID and its variants. The Air-Clenz Laptop System works in a similar manner to a laptop docking station, but with exhaled air capture and purification. Once the laptop is placed within the docking station, the Air-Clenz Laptop System automatically turns on and exhaled and room air collection and cleaning begin.

Air-Clenz’s technology is complementary to that of any HVAC system or conventional air purifier, providing for even cleaner indoor air, improving employee health, productivity, and performance. It may also speed the removal of masks in the workplace and in schools.

About Air-Clenz Systems

Air-Clenz Systems (www.air-clenz.com), based in Atlanta, Ga., was launched by success-proven inventors, scientists, and collaboration partners attempting to solve major global challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with an eye to benefiting the global population at large. The management team at Air-Clenz has a substantial track record of identifying global needs, inventing solutions to satisfy such needs, protecting intellectual property, developing technology, and selling or licensing the inventions to Fortune 500 companies.

Air-Clenz Systems’ proprietary technology and approach is directed at the collection, isolation, and removal of pathogens from exhaled air before they have a chance to disperse and be transmitted to others. The technology can be adapted to fit most any environment where individuals are seated, including schools, offices, houses of worship, learning institutions, theaters, and vehicles. In addition, Air-Clenz has adapted its technology to work in elevators. For additional information contact Stu Sheldon at Stu@Air-Clenz.com.

