Thingspire Achieves B Corp Certification, Reinforcing its Impact-driven Business Practices

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AccountableBusiness—Thingspire, a Korean pioneering startup in climate-tech, today announced that it has acquired the B Corp™ Certification. This demonstrates that the company adheres to the highest levels of social, environmental and governance best practices as well as community-oriented impact business.









Awarded by the nonprofit B Lab for excellence in sustainability, B Corp™ certification puts Thingspire within a global network of for-profit leaders that volunteer to use their businesses as a force for good – pledging to incorporate positive impact on people and the planet at the heart of managerial decisions. To become a Certified B Corporation, companies undergo ‘B Impact Assessment,’ a thorough review of the impact of their operations and business model on their workers, customers, communities and environment, and meet a verified score of 80 and above, for which Thingspire scored 87.7.

“Since launching our decarbonization services, we strived to achieve B Corp status since adherence to the strictest sustainability best practices is critical to the nature of our services,” said Kwangjae Cho, Founder and CEO of Thingspire. “When we speak of ‘sustainability,’ we don’t just mean it for our clients. We want to live up to the same high standards that our clients seek as they use our services, which is why Thingspire is delighted to see this milestone,” he added.

Central pillars of the B Corp verification process evaluate such tenets as transparency; the health, wellness and safety of workers; customer satisfaction; environmental impact, and relationships with local suppliers.

A pioneer of Virtual Utility Plan (VUP), an expanded version of virtual power plant (VPP), and a first mover of carbon accounting in Korea since 2022, Thingspire has strived to reduce both energy consumption and carbon footprint of the manufacturing sector in Korea. “Thingspire seeks to apply a comprehensive, three-dimensional approach to sustainable practices by measuring, monitoring and reducing, and offsetting,” said Sungjin Choi, Vice President of Thingspire.

Thingspire invests in technologies that ensure optimal carbon management for a broader client base and is set to offer a spend-based carbon accounting API that can integrate with existing enterprise resource planner (ERP) software.

About Thingspire

Thingspire is a Korea-based Certified B Corporation founded in 2014 that serves the manufacturing sector in achieving energy efficiency. Thingspire offers carbon accounting, energy management systems, and climate-focused AI solutions. Thingspire has helped over 600 clients with their decarbonization goals. Many renowned companies use Thingspire’s decarbonization solutions to advance their respective sustainability goals. For more information, please visit thingspire.com.

About B Lab

B Lab was established in 2006 as a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Lab’s standards involve rigorous social, environmental, and governance best practices for businesses to follow, in order to transform the global economy to all people, communities, and the planet. From startups to multinational corporations such as Nespresso and Patagonia, over 8037 companies are B Corps today.

Contacts

Thingspire Ltd.



Hyejung Lee



hyedri0519@thingspire.com