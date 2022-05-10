ThinGap, a Leader in High Performance Motors, to Join with Allied Motion Technologies

Combination enables deeper reach into medical, A&D, semiconductor and robotics

AMHERST, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has reached a merger agreement with ThinGap, a leading developer and manufacturer of high performance, zero cogging slotless motors for use in applications that require precise motion in a compact, yet high-torque-to-volume solutions. Key current markets for ThinGap include aerospace, defense, and medical.

“ThinGap’s market leading products expand our precision motion capabilities while advancing our strategy to provide integrated motion solutions for demanding applications. We will include the ThinGap products in our total solution set and expand the growth opportunities through the utilization of the existing sales and support channels of Allied Motion. We expect to leverage the full capabilities of both businesses to improve productivity, quality and cost to deliver even greater value for our customers,” commented Dick Warzala, Chairman and CEO of Allied Motion. “We also see the potential to advance our total solution capability in the robotics, semiconductor and instrumentation markets where the key motor characteristics are well suited for the high precision, smooth motion requirements in these exacting applications.”

John Baumann, CEO of ThinGap, commented, “The ThinGap and Allied Motion combination is powerful, and I am excited for what we can accomplish together. ThinGap’s highly engineered products and focus on top tier OEM customers will benefit from Allied’s complementary product offerings, broad sales channels and volume manufacturing capabilities. In turn, ThinGap contributes our patented slotless technology and proven track record of motor design, quick-turn production and sustaining support for key customers in critical markets.”

Based in Camarillo, California, ThinGap designs, engineers and manufacturers low profile, brushless DC motor kits and assemblies that utilize a proprietary wave-wound stator architecture and highly optimized rotors. ThinGap’s motors come in a wide range of sizes, output power and form-factors ideally suited for high-end applications, such as satellites, airborne systems, optics platforms, test equipment and medical robotics.

Mr. Warzala concluded, “We welcome the entire, very capable team of ThinGap to the Allied family. We are very excited to leverage our common performance-driven cultures and expect the engagement of every individual to create additional value for our customers. Adding ThinGap is another example of how Allied is continuing its development as a major force in the precision controlled motion industry.”

Terms of the acquisition agreement were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of applications within the Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Electronic, and Industrial Markets. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical, and electronic controlled motion technologies. Its products include nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, motion controllers, digital servo amplifiers and drives, brushless servo, torque, and coreless motors, brush motors, integrated motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, Industrial safety rated I/O Modules, Universal Industrial Communications Gateways and other controlled motion-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its “technology/know how” to develop integrated precision solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to “change the game” and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.alliedmotion.com.

