Thermo Scientific Centrios HX Offers Precise Circuit Edit Solution for Fast Prototyping

Advanced semiconductor circuit edit system enables customers to quickly resolve preproduction design flaws and maintain device integrity and function

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today introduced the Thermo Scientific Centrios HX Circuit Edit System. This state-of-the-art circuit edit solution allows semiconductor manufacturers to optimize success rates with high resolution imaging and precise editing of today’s leading-edge devices.





As semiconductor devices become more complex, higher precision circuit edit tools are required to optimize product functionality and deliver prototypes to keep projects on track. Compared to other commercially available solutions, the Centrios HX with its new Celta FIB column offers the next level of improved resolution, beam current and landing energy for intricate circuit modification without adversely affecting circuit performance or integrity. This innovation allows semiconductor manufacturers to achieve faster time-to-market, while minimizing mask related development costs.

“With each semiconductor advancement, FIB circuit editing continues to grow in strategic importance as our customers design innovative technologies and bring them to market,” said Mohan Iyer, vice president and general manager of semiconductor at Thermo Fisher. “Next-generation logic devices, with buried power rails effectively blocking access to the active circuit area, will introduce new challenges. Engineered to support our customers in addressing the semiconductor industry’s evolving circuit edit requirements, the Centrios HX enables the ability to open windows in blocking metals for advanced editing and fault localization.”

The Centrios HX is designed to deliver precision and performance while maintaining device integrity and functionality. The new system enables engineers to:

Resolve fine features during circuit editing with up to 2.5 nanometer resolution at 250 femtoamperes (fA) with 30 kilovolts (kV).

Obtain highly consistent deposition and etching with the Thermo Scientific MultiChem Gas Delivery System.

Create open windows without circuit damage with operation at 5 kV.

Perform complicated edits with a patterning engine that offers a high degree of scan control.

For more information about the Thermo Scientific Centrios HX Advanced Circuit Edit System, visit: https://ter.li/dngibu. To register for the product launch webinar on March 1, 2022, visit: https://ter.li/obd119.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

