Thermo Fisher Scientific Updates Chromosomal Microarray Analysis Solutions to Comply with IVDR Regulation

Applied Biosystems™ CytoScan™ Dx and Chromosome Analysis Suite (ChAS) Dx software provide complete solution to support cytogenetic testing

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, announced today that the Applied Biosystems™ CytoScan™ Dx Assay and Applied Biosystems™ Chromosomal Analysis Suite (ChAS) Dx software now comply with In Vitro Diagnostic Regulations (IVDR) 2017/746 in the European Union. These compliance updates will enable cytogenetics testing laboratories to adapt to the latest medical device safety and efficacy frameworks and conformity assessments.





“ Thermo Fisher’s unparalleled commitment to driving innovation in chromosomal microarrays has led to advancement of cytogenetic testing capabilities,” said Kevin Lowitz, vice president and general manager, microarray, at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “ The compliance updates to the CytoScan Dx Assay kit and ChAS Dx software provide our customers in the EU with solutions that can help them maintain high patient safety standards and meet EU IVD regulatory requirements.”

Advancements in chromosomal microarrays (CMAs) have greatly expanded the capabilities of cytogenetics testing in recent years, including the ability to yield insights into genetic risk factors and disorders that are essential to understanding reproductive health. As an in vitro diagnostic CMA test for postnatal analysis, the CytoScan Dx Assay aids in the identification of underlying genetic causes of neurological and dysmorphic disorders in children. The assay enables users to accurately detect numerous chromosomal variations at higher resolution and greater coverage than conventional methods. It has demonstrated to improve diagnostic yield by an incremental 12.5% compared to G-banded karyotyping.

ChAS Dx is a powerful, intuitive software that simplifies cytogenetic analysis, visualization, and reporting of chromosomal aberrations across the genome. ChAS Dx provides whole-genome support for CytoScan Dx Arrays with flexible parameters and data formats, as well as direct access to multiple leading external genetic databases. The advanced data analysis software is available to all CytoScan Dx customers at no additional cost.

The complete IVDR compliant CytoScan Dx Cytogenetics Suite is a sample to insight solution that includes the CytoScan Dx Array, a reagent kit, the Applied Biosystems™ GeneChip™ System 3000 Dx platform for array processing, and user-friendly ChAS Dx software.

To learn more about the complete IVDR compliant CytoScan Cytogenetics Suite, please visit www.thermofisher.com/microarrayivd.

For In Vitro Diagnostic Use.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of more than $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Contacts

Amanda Strickland



Thermo Fisher Scientific



Phone: +1 510-566-8921



E-mail: Amanda.strickland@ppd.com