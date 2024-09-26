Therapists Turn to Tech: New App Launched to Combat Loneliness and Strengthen Relationships

Relatable App Provides Easy Access to Relationship-Building Tips for Busy Adults

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loneliness has been declared a public health crisis in the United States, with research indicating it is as harmful to physical health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Despite this alarming reality, millions of Americans continue to face challenges in forming meaningful connections, leading to a deterioration of mental well-being.





In response to this growing crisis, Relatable—a tech company co-founded by two licensed therapists—has launched its first app available on the Apple App Store in September and Google Play in October. The first of its kind, the app aimed at improving relational intelligence among adults offers practical tools to help users cultivate and maintain strong social bonds in their busy lives.

With nearly two decades of combined experience in the mental health field, Relatable co-founders, Jessica Montague and Eric Mill, bring a wealth of knowledge to the Relatable app. Both are recognized for their work in relational therapy and have been featured in esteemed publications like HuffPost and VeryWell Mind.

“Relational intelligence is the new emotional intelligence, but nobody is teaching this stuff, and it’s the bedrock for healthy relationships,” explained Jessica Montague, licensed clinical social worker, Relatable co-founder and a psychotherapist based in the Bay Area.

“Loneliness is worse for our health than obesity and smoking, yet until now, there hasn’t been a tool to help regular people learn how to cultivate and maintain strong social connections,” said Eric Mill, an adjunct professor at the Wright Institute and the University of San Diego and a licensed marriage and family therapist.

Once users download the app, they can listen to bite-sized, digestible audio sessions that include ways to practice what they learn in their day-to-day interactions. Users can browse by topics, such as becoming a better listener or navigating hard conversations at work.

Relatable’s intuitive design allows users to quickly find the skills they want to improve. Whether it’s becoming a more empathetic listener or learning how to set boundaries in a relationship, the app offers practical, real-world exercises that can be implemented immediately.

One user, Bekah, shared her positive experience with the app: “As someone who recently stopped talk therapy, this app gave me a manageable way to keep checking in on my mental health. I like the length of the sessions, how you can pick a topic that feels relevant to you in the moment, and the open-ended prompts at the end to help personalize the session through writing or talking to a loved one.”

As Relatable continues to grow, the team plans to introduce new features, including updated content by subject matter experts, user-friendly tools and more ways to practice the methods in and outside of the app. The ultimate goal is to create a platform that not only addresses the current loneliness epidemic but also equips individuals with the tools they need for lifelong relational success.

“Our vision for Relatable goes beyond addressing loneliness—we want to equip people with the skills and confidence to build meaningful relationships,” said Montague. “We’re committed to creating a lasting impact on how people connect and thrive together.”

You can download Relatable on the Apple App store in September and Google Play in October, and take the first step toward building stronger, more fulfilling relationships. For more information, visit www.relatable.app or follow us on Instagram at @the.relatable.app.

ABOUT RELATABLE

The TL;DR app for improving relationships, Relatable, offers relational intelligence tips in your back pocket, building connections one micro-moment at a time. Founded on the idea that relational intelligence doesn’t have to be hard because human beings are hardwired for connection, the Relatable app helps people strengthen their connections with everyone in their world so they experience more connections and joy in their relationships. Learn more at https://www.relatable.app/.

