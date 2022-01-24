Theorem, LLC Announces Rebrand to TheoremOne with the Acquisition of Formula Partners, Launch of Lemma

TheoremOne, a fast-growing innovation & engineering firm, adds high-value management consulting services to its portfolio with its acquisition of Formula Partners, and launches Lemma – high-performance engineering services built for scale.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#consulting–Theorem, LLC, innovation and engineering partner to the Global 1000, today announced that it has rebranded to TheoremOne® following an acquisition of Formula Partners, and launch of its near-shore, pureplay software engineering service, Lemma. The new name positions TheoremOne as the foundation of a family of brands designed to help enterprises build better, more innovative business platforms at scale.





“Our new name positions TheoremOne as the foundation of a family of brands, all inspired by our hypothesis driven model for innovation. Each brand is designed to address the specific needs of our clients at different moments in the lifecycle of enterprise innovation,” said Brady Brim-DeForest, CEO of TheoremOne.

Its newest acquisition, Formula Partners, helps companies create new models for organizational design, continuous improvement, and visionary leadership. Formula Partner’s approach revolves around a modular innovation process called the New Enterprise™, a proprietary model for modern consulting at the nexus of technology and organizational transformation. Formula Partners will become a new independent line of business and will operate under the “Formula Partners” brand.

“We are approaching management consulting from 14 years of implementing technology solutions — giving us a deep understanding of the true benefits (and costs) of making strategic recommendations. We’ve built trust with IT and business leaders through hands-on work, and we’re excited to build even broader strategic relationships through Formula Partners,” said Will Jessup, Head of Services Delivery at TheoremOne.

TheoremOne has also launched a new engineering service called Lemma. Lemma offers pureplay software engineering teams staffed exclusively by nearshore engineering talent. Lemma shares a common engineering DNA with TheoremOne but is designed to deliver engineering capacity as a modular service offering that can be deployed to scale existing teams and initiatives for enterprise and growth stage clients.

“Lemma fills a gap in our offerings that the market has illuminated over the last few years,” said Alex Finnemore, TheoremOne’s Head of Revenue. “It’s a compelling option for clients that have already determined the right way to solve a business problem and need a dedicated technology partner, but want to provide their own product, design, and leadership talent.”

Lemma and Formula Partners will join existing divisions Proof (staff augmentation) and Halmos Ventures (innovation incubation) in rounding out TheoremOne’s end-to-end services stack.

As part of the name change, TheoremOne has released a new company logo and launched a new website at www.theoremone.co.

About TheoremOne®

TheoremOne is an innovation and engineering firm that builds custom software for companies making bold bets to stay ahead. Through research, lean design, and agile delivery, TheoremOne makes great user experiences accessible to the enterprise. Founded in 2007, TheoremOne’s global cross-functional product development teams drive technology, process, and cultural transformation. To learn more about how TheoremOne enables ambitious leaders to build better software visit www.theoremone.co or follow @TheoremOne

About Formula Partners

Formula Partners is a different kind of management consulting firm — it targets the intersection of technology and organizational transformation, unlocking models for continuous improvement, and enabling visionary leadership within the enterprise. Founded in 2015, Formula Partners is based in Los Angeles. Read more at: www.formula.partners.

About Lemma

Lemma offers pureplay software engineering teams designed to deliver high-quality results at-scale. Clients come to Lemma when they need an injection of fully-managed and modular engineering talent. Learn more about Lemma at: www.thinklemma.com

Contacts

Andrew Upah



TheoremOne Public Relations



press@theoremone.co