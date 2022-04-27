Home Business Wire The Worldwide Push to Talk Industry is Expected to Reach $47+ Billion...
The Worldwide Push to Talk Industry is Expected to Reach $47+ Billion by 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Push to Talk Market (2021-2026) by Component, Organization Size, Network Type, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Push to Talk Market is estimated to be USD 30.75 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 47.75 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Key factors such as the growth in rugged smartphones and handheld devices and the need to ensure seamless communication for prolonged periods have fueled the demand for Global Push to Talk Market. Further, the rising demand for Push to Talk over Cellular (POC) solutions owing to increasing need and concern for driver safety and transition towards digital LMR systems is strengthening the market’s growth. However, the presence of latency and gaps in communication is hindering the market growth.

Increasing efforts to standardize infrastructure platforms and product launches supporting Android and iOS devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Push to Talk Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter’s 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst’s competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Proliferation of Smartphones and Handheld Devices
  • Seamless Communication between Devices for Prolonged Time-Period
  • Increasing Transition towards Digital LMR systems
  • Growing Need for Driver Safety
  • Growing Demand for Push to Talk Over Cellular (POC)

Restraints

  • Presence of Latency and Gaps in Communication

Opportunities

  • Rising Adoption of Cloud Based Push to Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Solutions
  • Advancements in 5G and LTE infrastructure
  • Standardization of Infrastructure Platforms

Challenges

  • LMR and PTT Interoperability Issues
  • High On-Going Investments By the Public Sector to Deploy LMR system

Market Segmentation

The Global Push to Talk Market is segmented further based on Component, Organization Size, Network Type, Vertical, and Geography.

  • By Component, the market is classified as Hardware, Solutions, and Services.
  • By Organization Size, the market is classified as Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises.
  • By Network Type, the market is classified as Land Mobile Radio and Cellular.
  • By Vertical, the market is classified as Public Safety, Government & Defense, and Commercial.
  • By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Companies Mentioned

  • AT&T
  • Azetti Networks AG
  • Bell Canada (Equinix)
  • Ericsson
  • Iridium Communications
  • Kyocera Corporation
  • Mobile Tornado (TMT Group PLC)
  • Motorola Solutions
  • Qualcomm
  • RugGear
  • Simoco Wireless Solutions
  • Sonim Technologies
  • Sprint (T-Mobile)
  • Sprint Corporation
  • Tait Communications
  • Telstra
  • Verizon Communications, Inc.
  • Verizon Wireless
  • Zebra Technologies
  • Zello

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmeelx

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

