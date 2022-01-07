Home Business Wire The Worldwide Drone Data Services Industry Is Expected to Reach $9.6 Billion...
The Worldwide Drone Data Services Industry Is Expected to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Drone Data Services – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Drone Data Services, estimated at US$520.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 51.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Mapping & Surveying, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 55.2% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Photogrammetry segment is readjusted to a revised 51.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $158.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 49% CAGR

The Drone Data Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$158.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 48.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 46.1% and 43.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 34.2% CAGR.

3D Modeling & Digital Elevation Model (DEM) Segment to Record 49.1% CAGR

In the global 3D Modeling & Digital Elevation Model (DEM) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 49.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$78.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):

  • 4DMapper
  • Aerobo
  • Agribotix LLC
  • Airware
  • Cyberhawk Innovations
  • Deveron Uas
  • DroneCloud (CLUE Corporation)
  • Dronedeploy
  • Dronifi
  • Edall Systems
  • Identified Technologies
  • Martek Aviation
  • Measure
  • Phoenix Drone Services
  • Pix4D
  • Precision Hawk
  • Prioria Robotics
  • Sensefly
  • Sentera, LLC
  • Sharper Shape
  • Skycatch, Inc.
  • Sky-Futures
  • Terra Drone
  • The Sky Guys
  • Unmanned Experts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2slefu

