The Wilds on Prime Video Teams up With Online Therapy Platform BetterHelp to Promote Mental Health Care

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BetterHelp, the world’s largest therapy provider, and critically acclaimed series The Wilds on Prime Video are teaming up during mental health awareness month in May. Ahead of the May 6th release of Season Two of The Wilds, members of the cast will be sharing their personal self-care practices to check in with their mental health while promoting a free month of therapy from BetterHelp.

The Wilds carries strong mental health themes throughout its first and second seasons.

To learn more about BetterHelp’s mental health services and the opportunity to receive one (1) month of free BetterHelp therapy, please visit betterhelp.com/thewilds.

About BetterHelp:

BetterHelp is the world’s largest therapy service, facilitating over 5,000,000 video sessions, voice calls, chats, and messages every month. We set out on a mission to make sure everyone has easy, affordable, and private access to therapy. Since 2013, over 30,000 licensed, accredited, and board-certified therapists from BetterHelp’s network have helped more than 2,000,000 people face life’s challenges and improve their mental health.

About The Wilds S2:

Survival hangs in the balance for a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, after the explosive discovery that what’s happening to them is an elaborate social experiment. Season 2 ups the drama and keeps you guessing, with the introduction of more test subjects – a new island of teenage boys – who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.

