The UK Leads Europe and Ranks Third Globally in Artificial Intelligence

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Deep Knowledge Analytics, Big Innovation Centre and Innovation Eye launch ‘Artificial Intelligence in the UK: Industry landscape overview in 2021’, the most comprehensive industry mapping made to date, profiling, categorising and analysing over 3,600 private and public sector entities across 20 sectors and 50 locations in the UK.





The open-access report and IT platform, covers the latest developments in technology and innovation, best ranking companies and investors hubs, AI and COVID-19, policy and ethics, AI challenges and opportunities for the UK. Additionally, it profiles the top 100 UK AI experts and hubs, including think tanks, tech-hubs and doctoral training centres.

The UK remains first in Europe and ranks third globally, behind the USA and China in developing AI technologies with a reported £9 billion investment growth for the industry between 2019 and 2021. The UK government continues to foster growth and industry development through initiatives in 5 key areas – human capital, lab to market developments, networking, regulation and infrastructure.

Backed by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Artificial Intelligence (APPG AI), the report ranks London as the most attractive city for investment and talent with over 65% of the UK’s AI companies and start-ups headquartered in the capital. London also remains Europe’s first in investment by sector with finance and marketing and advertisement as the highest funded. Cambridge and Edinburgh ranked second and third on the list of AI’s tech hubs.

‘London accommodates 1300 AI companies, comprising 65% of the entire UK AI industry ecosystem. More broadly, it is notable that 700 other AI companies are distributed across the UK, making London the AI capital of Europe and the UK a true AI nation.’ said Dmitry Kaminskiy, Founder of Deep Knowledge Analytics and Co-founder of Innovation Eye.

The 2021 analysis and report profile more than 2000 AI-centric companies across 20 AI sectors and 50 cities in the UK. In particular, the 2021 UK AI landscape overview breaks down, on a company-by-company basis, more than £13 billion worth of investments from 1500 investors into these AI companies.

The release also features several interactive mind maps by industries, technologies and influencers, and data visualisation to enable the analysis of the project’s key findings in a more precise, dynamic and personalised way.

The report updates Innovation Eye’s ‘Artificial Intelligence Industry in the UK Landscape Overview’, first produced by APPG AI in 2018.

Contacts

Mercedes OsmaPeralta



Mercedes.op@dkv.global