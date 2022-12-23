The Trade Desk Appoints Trish Frohman as Senior Vice President of Business Development, North America

VENTURA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) today announced the appointment of Trish Frohman as Senior Vice President of Business Development for North America. She will lead all business development activities for the company’s largest region including new client acquisition and expansion. Frohman will report to Tim Sims, Chief Revenue Officer.

Frohman previously served as VP of Client Development, expanding relationships with some of the company’s most important clients. Prior to joining The Trade Desk, Frohman served as a senior advisor at McKinsey & Company, where she advised the client service teams in the consumer, technology, media, and sports practices. Before joining McKinsey, Trish led the NBCUniversal Sports Advertising Sales Strategy, Sponsorship, and League Relations team as an EVP, representing iconic brands such as the NFL, NHL, Olympics, NASCAR, and PGA. Prior to joining NBCU, Trish held several senior leadership roles, including EVP of Sports Advertising Sales and Marketing and Event Marketing, during nearly 17 years at Turner Broadcasting.

“Trish is a well-respected and trusted industry leader, and has played a key role as The Trade Desk has expanded key brand and agency relationships over the last two years,” said Sims. “Her extensive expertise and experience in the advertising industry, especially in TV, will help the company on its growth trajectory as our clients look to apply data-driven strategies to everything they do.”

“The advertising industry is evolving rapidly, nowhere more so than TV, and I’m thrilled to help our clients pioneer new approaches to data-driven campaigns as part of the great team at The Trade Desk,” said Frohman.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

Pat Wentling



Communications



The Trade Desk



PR@thetradedesk.com