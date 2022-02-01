Home Business Wire The Trade Desk Announces Key Leadership Appointments
The Trade Desk Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Michelle Hulst named Chief Data Officer; Samantha Jacobson becomes EVP and Chief Strategy Officer; Jed Dederick to EVP and Chief Client Officer; Ian Colley to EVP and Chief Marketing Officer

VENTURA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) today announced a series of leadership appointments as the company scales operations to drive future growth and innovation.

“In just 12 years, The Trade Desk has become the leading independent demand side platform for digital advertising. As the global advertising industry races toward a $1 trillion total market size, we expect to continue to lead and grow as we serve our advertising clients,” said Jeff Green, CEO and Co-Founder, The Trade Desk. “In order to help accomplish this, we are scaling our leadership team, ensuring we have the right experience and resources to drive growth in every aspect of our business around the world.”

Among today’s leadership appointments at The Trade Desk are:

  • Michelle Hulst – Chief Data Officer – overseeing all aspects of the company’s data strategy and partnerships, as advertisers seek new, innovative ways to leverage data to drive campaign performance.
  • Samantha Jacobson – Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer – managing strategic investments and initiatives to reinforce The Trade Desk’s position as an industry leader.
  • Jed Dederick – Executive Vice President and Chief Client Officer – overseeing The Trade Desk’s most important brand and agency relationships as the company’s customer base grows globally.
  • Ian Colley – Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer – leading all marketing and communications activities for The Trade Desk worldwide.

“Strategy, marketing, data and client development are among our most important focus areas as we aim to capture more than our share of marketing demand, and I’m thrilled to welcome Michelle, Samantha, Jed and Ian to these key c-team roles,” said Green.

In addition, The Trade Desk made the following leadership appointments to help the company scale its initiatives in HR and business development:

  • Robyn Perry – Senior Vice President, People Operations – overseeing shared HR services across the company.
  • Katy Friday – Regional Vice President, Central U.S. Region – managing all business development activities for one of the company’s most important markets.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

