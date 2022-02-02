The Trade Desk Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Home Business Wire The Trade Desk Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021...
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The Trade Desk will host a webcast and conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results at 8:30 A.M. Pacific Time.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

  • When: February 16, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. Pacific Time (11:30 A.M. Eastern Time).
  • Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of The Trade Desk’s website at http://investors.thetradedesk.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the company’s website.
  • Dial-in: To access the call via telephone in North America, please dial 888-506-0062. For callers outside the United States, please dial 1-973-528-0011. Participants should reference the conference call ID code “903621” after dialing in.
  • Audio replay: An audio replay of the call will be available beginning about two hours after the call. To listen to the replay in the United States, please dial 877-481-4010 (replay code: 44548). Outside the United States, please dial 1-919-882-2331 (replay code: 44548). The audio replay will be available via telephone until February 23rd, 2022.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that enables ad buyers to manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams across various advertising formats, including display, video, and social, and on a multitude of devices, including computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Headquartered in Ventura, Calif., The Trade Desk has offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

