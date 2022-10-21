<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
The Technical College System of Georgia Signs Master Agreement Enabling its 22 Colleges to License the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) has signed a master service agreement that simplifies the procurement process, enabling all 22 colleges in the system to purchase a license to use the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform.

YuJa, Inc. has years of service with TCSG institutions, including Chattahoochee Technical College, Coastal Pines Technical College, Augusta Technical College, and Savannah Technical College.

In addition to having a centralized repository for video and media content, lecture capture and live streaming tools, video editing and captioning, the institutions will benefit from unlimited storage and live captioning, and integration with Blackboard, the systemwide learning management system.

“YuJa had already built a relationship with institutions in the Technical College System of Georgia that were using the features and tools to benefit both instructors and students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Now, all institutions in the system have the opportunity to consolidate ed-tech tools without a protracted procurement process. We’re excited for more colleges to join and see the full advantages of using the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform.”

ABOUT THE TECHNICAL COLLEGE SYSTEM OF GEORGIA

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) oversees the state’s technical colleges, adult literacy programs, and a host of economic and workforce development programs.

TCSG provides a unified system of technical education, adult education, and customized business and industry training through programs that use the best available technology and offer easy access to lifelong education and training for all adult Georgians and corporate citizens. In all, TCSG has 22 colleges, 88 campuses and more than 600 programs.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

