“The Spectacular and the Everyday” on Show as GCCA Global Photography Competition Announces Winners

– More than 13,500 worldwide entries to the GCCA’s annual Concrete in Life global photography competition highlight concrete’s crucial role in society

– Overall winner claims top prize of $10,000, with category winners receiving $2,500

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has today announced the winners of its 'Concrete in Life 2021' global photography competition, which celebrates the beauty, importance, and sustainability of concrete – the most widely used human-made material – in today's world. The entries were judged by a panel that included a senior architect at a world-renowned firm, a creative director, and the editor of a leading architectural magazine.





More than 13,500 entries from across the world were submitted to the competition by professional and amateur photographers across the world over social media and via email. Agung Lawerissa was named the overall winner for his enticing photograph of children playing football on the shore in front of the iconic Merah Putih Bridge – which connects the Leihitu Peninsula and the Lei Timur Peninsula in Indonesia.

Entrants were tasked with capturing what concrete means to people around the world across four categories – Urban Concrete, Concrete Infrastructure, Concrete in Daily Life and Sustainable Concrete. Photos ranged from urban scenes to playparks, from beautiful architecture to essential transport networks, and from the modern wonders we can see to the hidden infrastructure often out of sight.

The sustainable concrete category was newly created for the 2021 competition to showcase how concrete is used to underpin sustainable communities across the world. The competition to celebrate concrete coincided with the launch by the GCCA of a global industry commitment and roadmap for net zero concrete by 2050.

The winners of the photography sustainability category were Hakan Çöplü in the amateur category, for his compelling photograph of a man scrambling across a sea defence in Turkey; and Rahmad Himawan in the professional category, for his stunning photograph of rice fields in an agricultural area of Indonesia with a small concrete road, enabling key farming activities to take place and supporting the community to thrive.

The competition ran from August to November 2021. The overall winner takes the top prize of $10,000, with each of the category winners receiving $2,500. Judging the competition were:

– Isabel Allen, Editor, Architecture Today

– John Fairley, Photographer and Creative Director of Curious Productions

– Gian Luca Barone, Senior Associate at Zaha Hadid Architects

– Thomas Guillot, Chief Executive of the GCCA

Isabel Allen, editor of Architecture Journal said: “It was brilliant to see such high-quality photography from around the world. The built environment – homes, offices, schools, roads and other vital infrastructure – is key to the quality of human existence and I was particularly struck by those images that captured the way the built environment can bestow an element of poetry on the rituals of everyday life.”

GCCA CEO Thomas Guillot said: “The winners of the competition have shown beautifully how closely we live and interact with concrete. Some of the photos were spectacular and some focused more on the everyday, and how concrete enables our lives across the planet.

“Concrete will play a key role in our sustainable future, so we are thrilled the competition captured the imagination from almost every corner of the world. We give our thanks to all those who entered and congratulate our deserved winners.”

Agung Lewarissa, overall winner of Concrete in Life, said: “I took my photo in the city of Ambon, Indonesia. I was interested in capturing this moment because there was a group of children playing soccer in the sand at low tide with Merah Putih bride in the background. The bridge was built to speed up the travel time between Patimura Airport on the Lei Hitu Penisula, Central Maluku in the north and Ambon City Center on the East Lei Peninsula in the south. It is a great honour to win the Concrete in Life 2021 competition and tell the story of how concrete is bringing communities together in my country.”

