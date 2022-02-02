The Royal Society Adopts CCC RightsLink for Scientific Communications to Scale Open Access Institutional Agreements

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OA—CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces The Royal Society, the UK’s National Academy of Science, has adopted RightsLink for Scientific Communications (RLSC) to support its Open Access (OA) institutional agreements.

The Royal Society was founded in 1660 and is a fellowship of the world’s most eminent scientists and the UK’s national academy of science. It is the oldest scientific academy in continuous existence and its mission is to recognize and support excellence in science and to encourage the development and use of science for the benefit of humanity and the good of the planet. As well as publishing ten science journals, the Royal Society provides science advice to government, awards research grants, promotes public understanding of science, and works with schools and colleges to improve science education.

RLSC is the most widely adopted, community-led market solution to support OA agreements. It is trusted by more than 30 leading publishers representing over 2,600 journals to simplify the management of Article Processing Charges (APCs) and OA agreements among publishers, institutions and funders in more than 160 countries.

With over 1,000 institutions and funders in the RightsLink community, RLSC supports a comprehensive range of transformative deals, pure OA agreements, membership discounts, and other financial arrangements between publishers and institutions, providing real-time transaction data for all stakeholders.

“Our open access publishing is growing rapidly now (through our many transformative deals around the world) and it was clear that we needed a dedicated solution to help us scale and sustain these efforts by supporting our users, funders, and authors,” said Dr. Stuart Taylor, Publishing Director, the Royal Society. “CCC’s RLSC is the market leader and enables us to meet a range of transformative agreement reporting requirements whilst avoiding time-consuming manual reporting processes.”

“The Royal Society essentially invented science publishing and peer review in 1665 with Philosophical Transactions and continues to lead the publishing industry with collaborations, especially in open science,” said Roy Kaufman, Managing Director, Business Development and Government Relations, CCC. “Likewise, at CCC, we use partnerships, integrations, and support of cross-stakeholder initiatives to encourage OA funding workflows that serve everyone in the community. We look forward to working with the Royal Society to help scale its OA business and expand participation from institutions by simplifying the management of its OA agreements.”

CCC is an active partner in the information industry’s evolution of hybrid and pure OA publishing models. For years, CCC has brought together key OA stakeholders from the author, publisher, institution, funding, and vendor communities through roundtables, panel events, webinars, and podcasts. CCC is a member of OASPA (Open Access Scholarly Publishers Association), ALPSP (Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers), STM (International Association of STM Publishers) and SSP (Society for Scholarly Publishing).

As the RLSC community grows, so does CCC’s investment in data protection and security. CCC adheres to the PCI-DSS standard and is certified under the rigorous ISO 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) standard, which reflects CCC’s ability to manage data confidentiality, integrity, and availability. CCC also produces SOC 2 Type II reports for its internal controls on data security and privacy, which are verified for their operational effectiveness annually by third party auditors.

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC (Copyright Clearance Center) helps organizations integrate, access, and share information through licensing, content, software, and professional services. With expertise in copyright and information management, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders to design and deliver innovative information solutions that power decision-making by helping people integrate and navigate data sources and content assets.

