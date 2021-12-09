Home Business Wire The Rise of the Resale Second-hand Market
Business Wire

The Rise of the Resale Second-hand Market

di Business Wire

Vinted is the number 1 from the TOP 100 Cross-Border Sustainable Marketplaces operating in the EU 27 as well as the UK.

BRUSSELS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The EU fashion resale second-hand market is projected to double in the next five years (2025), reaching a total of 34 billion euro. 90 million shoppers have tried reselling for the first time in 2021 compared to 16 million in 2020. The resale fashion market is currently growing 11 times faster than traditional retail. By 2030 the resale market will be twice as big as the fast fashion market. Those are the takeaways from the second edition “TOP 100 Cross-Border Sustainable Marketplaces Europe”. A study carried out by Cross-Border Commerce Europe with support from FedEx Express and Worldline.

The ‘Top 100 Cross-Border Sustainable Marketplaces operating in Europe’ is a compilation of cross-border sustainability data of the best performing marketplaces websites. The ranking is based on a score of 100 across 10 weighted KPIs:

  1. Cross-border sustainability objectives
  2. Cross-border sustainable business model
  3. Cross-border sustainable shopping experience
  4. Sustainability certification & labels
  5. Sustainable product assortment
  6. Sustainable last mile delivery & transport carriers
  7. Brand partners
  8. Far East manufacturing & transport
  9. CO2 carbon footprint measurement
  10. Sustainability executives (CSR)

This study considers all types of online platforms (B2C, B2B, C2C, P2P) and covers all sectors except travel and sharing platforms.

The Top 10 Global Cross-Border Sustainable Marketplaces operating in Europe is made up of:

– Top 1: Vinted (Lithuania)

– Top 2: eBay (US)

– Top 3: Vestiaire Collective (FR)

– Top 4: StockX (US)

– Top 5: Depop (UK)

– Top 6: Artpal (US)

– Top 7: Etsy (US)

– Top 8: Rubylane (US)

– Top 9: Amazon (US)

– Top 10: Spoonflower (US)

Full press release: https://www.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/the-rise-of-the-resale-second-hand-market/

Infographic: http://docs.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/sustainable-marketplaces/pr-top100-sustainable-marketplaces-2021.pdf

Contacts

Carine Moitier

info@cbcommerce.eu
+32 (0)473 26 05 61

Articoli correlati

AwareGO Announces the Release of Human Risk Assessment for Enterprise

Business Wire Business Wire -
AwareGO’s Comprehensive and Innovative Tool Helps Companies Measure and Track Employees’ Cybersecurity Knowledge and Behavior SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HumanRisk--Human cyber risk...
Continua a leggere

CORRECTING and REPLACING Tye Sheridan’s Startup Wonder Dynamics Raises $9M Series A Round

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Headline of release should read: Tye Sheridan’s Startup Wonder Dynamics Raises $9M Series A round (instead of...
Continua a leggere

Pony.ai Begins Autonomous Driving Public Road Testing in Shenzhen

Business Wire Business Wire -
Pony.ai now has autonomous driving public road testing permits in all four Tier-1 cities in China, making it one...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

AwareGO Announces the Release of Human Risk Assessment for Enterprise

Business Wire