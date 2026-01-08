The RealReal Transforms Operations with Motorola Solutions AI-Enabled Video Security Technology

Visual intelligence automates intake for thousands of luxury items and helps cut asset-protection operating expenses by 60%

SAN FRANCISCO & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the world of luxury resale, every item is a unique SKU, making inventory intake a significant challenge. The RealReal (NYSE: REAL), the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated luxury consignment, has deployed Motorola Solutions’ (NYSE: MSI) AI-enabled video security solutions to transform inventory intake from a multi-day manual process into a streamlined digital workflow, reducing asset protection operational overhead while securing millions of dollars in luxury assets.

Advanced security is critical in the high-volume consignment industry. Unlike traditional retail outlets that may have 5,000 of the same blue shirt, The RealReal has more than 5,000 one-of-a-kind items. Every high-end luxury watch, bag and bracelet is re-homed from one luxury collection to another. Those that are lost or stolen as they are shipped – from a consignor, to a warehouse or retail store, to a buyer – are not easily replaced.

“ Every day we’re taking in thousands of unique items where no two are the same, and a precise chain of custody is critical,” said Robert Cormie, vice president, Asset Protection and Facilities, The RealReal. “ Historically, it could take days of manual review to find one misplaced item. With Motorola Solutions, we’ve converted days of manual searching into seconds of automated tracking, cutting asset protection-related operating expenses by approximately 60%.”

The RealReal relies on Motorola Solutions’ AI-enabled video security suite to provide granular visibility into operations. With dozens of cameras deployed across its facilities, The RealReal can rapidly filter video footage to locate a single product using intelligent search capabilities based on a simple physical description. Additionally, The RealReal can use AI to identify unusual motion or sound across locations, shifting its security posture from passively monitoring live feeds to proactively protecting merchandise, where a single misplaced or stolen item could result in significant revenue loss and customer friction.

" The RealReal is a perfect example of how AI transforms the back-of-house,” said Scott Schoepel, vice president, Video Security Vertical Sales, Motorola Solutions. “ Retailers need a leaner, more resilient model in today’s era of rising labor and theft costs. Automating the security lifecycle of every item allows The RealReal to turn video security into a driver of efficiency and profitability, helping protect millions of dollars in merchandise while running a smarter, faster business."

Motorola Solutions’ AI-enabled video security suite will be on display at booth #3775 at NRF: The Big Show from Jan. 11 - 13 at the Javits Center in New York.

About The RealReal Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with over 40 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories – including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home – in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that’s critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Media Contacts

Courtney Terlecki

courtney.terlecki@motorolasolutions.com

+1 224 210 4355