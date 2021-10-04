The Real Estate Board of New York Selects CoreLogic Property Data Marketplace (Trestle) as the Residential Listing System’s Backend Data Distribution Platform

CoreLogic platform makes it easy to connect data sources and data recipients

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreLogic, a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) has selected CoreLogic® Property Data Marketplace (Trestle™) as the Residential Listing Service’s backend data distribution platform to provide streamlined access to New York City property listings.

Authorized vendors can now connect to CoreLogic’s high-volume interface to easily obtain standardized real estate listing data from the REBNY Residential Listing Service (RLS). The CoreLogic Property Data Marketplace leverages the RESO Web API to ingest and distribute data efficiently and flexibly.

“REBNY serves one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets and we’re constantly looking for proactive ways to innovate with listing data,” said Ninve James, REBNY’s Senior Vice President of the RLS. “We’re thrilled to team up with CoreLogic to offer our residential members an improved and centralized backend system to better manage and distribute their data. Trestle will be fed listings via the Elastic Listing System powered by Perchwell, and this synergy will provide an easier, faster more efficient mechanism for our residential members and valued vendors to access our listing data.”

“If you know anything about New York City real estate, you know it’s a complex market unlike any other,” said Scott Little, executive for CoreLogic Real Estate Solutions. “Together, REBNY and CoreLogic have dramatically simplified the process of licensing, acquiring and using NYC listing data. We invite anyone using REBNY’s native data to see how much easier it is to work within the CoreLogic Property Data Marketplace.”

Visit trestle.corelogic.com to make the switch or learn more.

About the Real Estate Board of New York

The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) is the City’s leading real estate trade association. Founded in 1896, REBNY represents commercial, residential, and institutional property owners, builders, managers, investors, brokers, and salespeople; banks, financial service companies, utilities, attorneys, architects, and contractors; corporations, co-partnerships, and individuals professionally interested in New York City real estate. REBNY conducts research on various civic matters including tax policy, city planning and zoning, rental conditions, land use policy, building codes, and other city, state, and federal legislation. REBNY regularly publishes market data, policy reports, and broker surveys. In addition, REBNY provides for its members: informational, technical, and technological resources; networking and charitable service opportunities; qualifying and continuing education courses; professional education programs, seminars, and designations; career-changing awards; legal advice; and a wide range of additional member benefits. For more information, please visit www.rebny.com.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company’s combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

