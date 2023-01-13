<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
The Real Brokerage to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 10:00am ET.

Real’s remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below, and in the “Investors” section of www.onereal.com.

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Time: 10:00am ET

Webcast link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lfkBnCnLQhSBb7vZo919ig

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. We provide a digital brokerage platform for agents, while working to build a better end-to-end home buying experience for consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 45 states, D.C., and three Canadian provinces with over 8,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Contacts

For additional information, please contact:

Jason Lee

Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

investors@therealbrokerage.com
908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elisabeth Warrick

Director, Communications

elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com
201.564.4221

